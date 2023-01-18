Spotify joins media firms to urge EU action against Apple's 'unfair' practices

People walk past an Apple store in Taipei,
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Music streaming service Spotify Technology, along with other media firms such as Deezer, urged the European Commission to take action against Apple Inc for anticompetitive and unfair practices, in a joint industry letter on Wednesday.

The letter, addressed to the European Union antitrust regulator's Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, demanded the Commission to act fast for the welfare of European consumers.

Spotify has for years accused Apple of abusing its market position using its App Store rules to stifle competition.

It has previously submitted antitrust complaints against Apple in various countries, alleging the 30% charge Apple requires developers to pay on its App Store has forced Spotify to "artificially inflate" its own prices.

"We are writing to you to call for swift and decisive action by the European Commission against anticompetitive and unfair practices by certain global digital gatekeepers, and Apple in particular," read the letter, which was signed by chief executives of media firms Schibsted, Proton and Basecamp.

Spotify's Chief Executive Daniel Ek had previously said the iPhone maker "gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers".

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Investors Wanted Hope. The CEO Gave Caution.

    David Solomon said the firm's ability to hit its 13% target for return on equity will depend on the market environment.

  • Steph Curry and Steve Kerr Speak at White House Press Briefing

    Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry and coach Steve Kerr spoke at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, January 17, ahead of a ceremony to honor the team’s 2022 NBA championship.Both Curry and Kerr thanked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their invitation to the White House.“We want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come here. It’s something that we don’t ever take for granted,” Curry said.“To have this opportunity to reflect on the accomplishment last year, to bring everybody together to celebrate that, to also acknowledge the place sports has in bringing people together from all walks of life, all backgrounds… it means a lot,” Curry added.In 2017 former President Donald Trump rescinded his invitation to the Golden State Warriors, citing Steph Curry’s hesitation to the “great honor.”The Golden State Warriors responded, saying they were disappointed that they did not have an opportunity to share their views or have an open dialogue.Curry also thanked the White House administration for their work in bringing Brittney Griner home. “It means a lot to know that she’s here and home safe with her family,” Curry said. Credit: The White House via Storyful

  • Should Disney Spin Off ESPN and ABC? It’s Harder Than It Looks.

    Trian's Nelson Peltz announced last week that he had taken a large stake in Disney stock, joining Third Point's Dan Loeb, who got involved last year.

  • Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports

    Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. The leaders are expected to discuss U.S. requests for the Netherlands to adopt U.S. rules introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's chipmaking industry to slow its technological and military advances.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks A Buy Right Now, Or Are They All Still Grounded?

    The airline industry expects demand to soar coming out of the pandemic. What does that mean for airline stocks?

  • Chaos in Congress shows GOP undergoing dramatic transformation as political party not seen since New Deal

    For decades the U.S. was a model for democracies. Today our neighbors are asking, "What is happening to your country?"

  • Romania extradites suspected Hell's Angels leader to U.S. on drug charges

    Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar, who is wanted for being a member of an international group of drug traffickers and for negotiating the attempted killing of two rivals. He was met on Monday by U.S. Marshals with face coverings as he was led to a plane, according to a Reuters witness.

  • 12-year-old is now an amputee after a 10-hour wait in the ER, New Mexico lawsuit says

    “It baffles the mind that you would have anyone, let alone a child, waiting for 10 hours to receive treatment for a fractured leg,” the family’s lawyer said.

  • Out of Gear: Follow the full Ford investigation

    A class-action lawsuit representing 1.9 million Ford Fiesta and Focus owners has Ford on the hook for tens of millions if not billions in penalties.

  • Jury: Ford must pay $58K to 2013 Fiesta owner

    Ford loses another jury trial involving Focus, Fiesta defective transmissions.

  • Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

    A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law by wrongly withholding documents will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed by Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost. The commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and be the target of any lawsuit seeking them, Frost ruled after oral arguments.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • Netflix offers pay of up to $385,000 for flight attendant

    The role on its private jets requires "discretion and outstanding customer service skills".

  • North Carolina company takes issue with Disney over Marvel T-shirts

    A family-owned company in North Carolina is going after Disney in court over the phrase 'I have issues."

  • Disney Ex-CEO Bob Chapek Made $24 Million in FY 2022; Bob Iger Comp Totaled $14 Million As Company Releases Latest Executive Pay

    Former Disney chief executive Bob Chapek earned $24 million in fiscal 2022, down sharply from $32 million the year before, the company revealed in its proxy Tuesday. Chapek, who exited abruptly in November, is entitled to just over $6.5 million in remaining base salary through the scheduled expiration date of his employment agreement, just over […]

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry

  • AMC Seeks Dismissal Of $200M Profits Suit From ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman And Fellow EPs

    AMC wants the $200 million profits lawsuit from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd and fellow executive producers to be D.O.A. “Having lost resoundingly in state court on different theories, Plaintiffs are at it again, now asking this Court to hand them a multimillion-dollar windfall through a new argument that finds no […]

  • Hundreds of gun owners join lawsuit against Illinois ban on semiautomatic firearms

    This lawsuit targets the process of approving the bill instead of Second Amendment issues.