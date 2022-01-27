Spotify picks JOE ROGAN over Neil Young ultimatum. Should Fauci go on JRE to combat alleged misinfo?
Team Rising debates the influence of Big Tech in stopping the spread of online disinformation.
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.
University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.
"People decide to have families and become parents, that's something they need to consider when they make that choice," the Wisconsin senator said.
Trump got just five bids for her signed hat, watercolor, and NFT. They sold for the equivalent of $162,144, far below her $250,000 guide price.
Admitted double murderer Donald Grant faces execution at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
"Democrats need to focus on the struggling working class, not giving more tax breaks to the wealthy," Sanders said. Other Democrats said not so fast.
Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is
When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.
Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.
One of three Philippine election commissioners handling petitions to disqualify late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son from the May presidential polls said Thursday that she voted in favor of the petitions and suspected there were efforts to nullify her vote against the leading candidate criticized by human rights groups. Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said she voted to uphold the petitions, which sought Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s disqualification from the race because of a previous tax conviction.
(Bloomberg) -- From her office across from the wind-lashed docks and idle cranes of Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, new director Olga Saminina is frank about its prospects: Zero, without state support and new clients.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed:
It would be bitter irony if Trump, who has said so many false and hurtful things with actual malice, gets revenge on the media by seeing his Supreme Court appointees knock down a pillar of press freedoms.
InstagramOne of the most feared and radical Russian paramilitary groups may have slipped up on social media and revealed its plans to return undercover to Ukraine, where it was accused of committing war crimes during a previous incursion.Task Force Rusich, a Russian mercenary unit which glories in its neo-Nazi reputation, became known for its brutality when it was first deployed to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine during peak fighting between Russian separatist forces and the Ukrainian milit
In a US first, San Jose, California will make gun owners insure themselves against injury or accident.