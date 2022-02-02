Spotify Q4 Paying Subs Hit 183M, Sales Up 24% As Joe Rogan Controversy Swirls; CEO To Take Wall Street Questions On Earnings Call

Spotify said monthly active users rose 18% to 404 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as premium subscribers hit 183 million and revenue grew 24%. It reported numbers as controversy swirls around Joe Rogan.

The shares plunged 17% in after-hours trading on disappointing growth forecasts.

More from Deadline

Founder and CEO Daniel Ek will host a call at 4:30 ET to talk numbers and address if he wishes the flurry of defections by artists protesting Covid-19 vaccine misinformation by the host of The Joe Rogan Experience. The movement started last week as Neil Young pulled his music off the service. He was joined by Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash and Nils Lofgren, India.Arie and most recently Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Ek and Rogan both addressed the issue over the weekend. The chief executive said he didn’t want Spotify in the role of censor but would add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19 directing listeners to a dedicated hub with resource and links to information about the virus.

Rogan said he was sorry for landing his employer in a fix and that he’d try to represent more point of view. “I would like to talk to some people who have differing opinions on the podcasts in the future. I do all the scheduling myself and I don’t always get it right.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s Archwell released a statement of concern over Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify, without mentioning Rogan. The pair have a deal with the company worth a reported $25 million to make podcasts.

Rogan himself has a reported $100 million deal to license his podcast to the streamer. That makes Spotify more responsibly for the content he airs than if it was widely distributed, according to some.

Story continues

Last month, 270 medical professionals wrote an open letter to the streaming giant asking it to take action against Rogan’s podcast, accusing the company of broadcasting misinformation

Wall Street is mostly concerned with the business backlash. The dustup pummeled Spotify shares – erasing $2 billion in value at one point. It gained back ground early this week (before today’s plunge) on bullish reports by analysts who believe the controversy will blow over.

Spotify said that at the end of the fourth quarter it had had 3.6 million podcasts on its platform (up from 3.2 million at the end of Q3) and saw a double-digit increase in the number of MAUs that engaged with podcast content relative to Q3. It said podcast share of overall consumption hours reached another all-time high.

Best of Deadline