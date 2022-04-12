Spotify rebrands live audio streaming service

FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange as the company lists its stock with a direct listing in New York
(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday re-branded its live audio-streaming service to Spotify Live and announced a slew of new content by top artists, as it doubles down on the format at a time when virtual events continue to attract audiences.

Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom, the service will be available as a stand-alone app and as a livestream function on the main Spotify app.

Listeners can tune into live programming and take part in live chats through the creator or artist's Spotify page, the company said in a blogpost.

As part of the roll-out, music group Swedish House Mafia will beam a DJ set on April 15 and comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch a live-streamed podcast on NBA playoffs starting May.

The shows will be available in select markets, the company said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

