Spotify Reports First Operating Profit, Expands Into Podcasts

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the largest paid music-streaming service in the world, just hit a major milestone: an operating profit. The Swedish company reported fourth-quarter earnings results this morning, with Spotify topping its own expectations on a number of fronts. Meanwhile, Spotify is also ramping up its efforts to challenge Apple in podcasting, announcing two major acquisitions while setting aside cash for more future purchases.

However, investors aren't overly impressed, likely due to Spotify's timid forecast for 2019.

Approaching 100 million premium subscribers

Revenue jumped 30% to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), driven by strong premium subscriber additions. Spotify added 9 million premium subscribers during the quarter, bringing its total to 96 million. The bulk of those additions (7 million) were added as part of a six-week promotional campaign that the company ran over the holidays. Ad-supported listeners grew to 116 million, with total monthly active users (MAUs) hitting 207 million. Note that those two figures don't add up since some premium subscribers are inactive. The high end of Spotify's outlook had called for 96 million premium subscribers and 206 million total MAUs.

The family and student plans continue to grow nicely, reducing both churn and premium average revenue per user (ARPU). Churn declined 30 basis points to 4.8%, while premium ARPU came in at 4.89 euros ($5.56). Markets with lower ARPU are also starting to represent a larger proportion of the subscriber base, also hurting premium ARPU. Spotify prices its service differently in various countries around the world to accommodate local market conditions, and emerging markets are becoming an increasingly important growth driver for the company.

Gross margin expanded to 26.7%, thanks in part to a few one-time items like a license fee adjustment that was recognized in the fourth quarter. Premium gross margin was 27.3% and ad-supported gross margin was 22.1%. Spotify was able to reduce operating expenses by 17% to 305 million euros ($347 million), resulting in the company's first operating profit of 94 million euros ($107 million). Much like in the third quarter, hiring activity was slower than expected, which bolstered operating margin. Spotify's declining share price also resulted in lower expenses such as payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation. That all resulted in net income of 442 million euros ($502 million).