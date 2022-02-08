Is Spotify (SPOT) A Great Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the first 11 months of the partnership, the fund was able to deliver a 3.53% return, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index, its core benchmark, which returned 30.02% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Arch Capital, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Spotify Technology S.A. is a Stockholm, Sweden-based music streaming company with a $39.0 billion market capitalization. SPOT delivered a -12.99% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -40.99%. The stock closed at $203.62 per share on January 31, 2022.

Here is what Arch Capital has to say about Spotify Technology S.A. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Spotify remains one of our top holdings, as we are incredibly optimistic about its future as a global audio platform. In the Fall of 2021, we released a report on Spotify outlining our thesis, which is still relevant today. You can download the report here: https://www.archcapitalfund.com/letters."

Photo by Norbert Buduczki on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SPOT was in 48 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 48 funds in the previous quarter. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) delivered a -31.72% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on SPOT in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arch Capital Projects a Bright Future for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

    Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the first 11 months of the partnership, the fund was able to deliver a 3.53% return, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index, its core benchmark, which returned 30.02% for the […]

  • Arch Capital: “Nelnet (NNI) is a Compounder We Can Own for Many, Many Years”

    Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Through the first 11 months of the partnership, the fund was able to deliver a 3.53% return, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return Index, its core benchmark, which returned 30.02% for the […]

  • Spotify CEO condemns Rogan over racial slurs, but won't silence him

    Spotify Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek said on Sunday he "strongly" condemns racial slurs and other comments made by popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan but will not be removing him from the platform. Ek's comments, sent in a letter to staff seen by Reuters, come on the heels of Rogan issuing an apology for the second time in a week, the latest for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly using the N-word. Ek said it was Rogan's decision to remove a number of past episodes from "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, following discussions with the music streaming platform and his own reflections on some of the content in the show, including the usage of racially insensitive language.

  • India Arie: 'I don't think Joe Rogan is racist'

    India Arie says despite Joe Rogan's repeated use of racial slurs, she doesn't believe the podcast host is racist."I don't think Joe Rogan is racist for using [the N-word,]" the "Brown Skin" singer said Monday on CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight.""I think he's insensitive for using it," Arie continued. "So just don't."Last week, Arie shared a compilation of Rogan repeatedly using the racial slur on old episodes of his popular podcast. Rogan apologized...

  • Peloton stock soars toward first close above key chart level in 5 months

    Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. rocketed 19.9% in morning trading Tuesday, putting them on track to close above the widely followed 50-day moving average (DMA) for the first time in five months, after the at-home fitness company announced a new chief executive and said it would cut 2,800 jobs. The 50-DMA is viewed by many on Wall Street as a guide to the short-term trend. It currently extends to $34.87, according to FactSet. The last close above that technical indicator was Sept. 10. The stoc

  • Trump-related SPACs surge, then fall, as retail investors have their own Joe Rogan experience

    SPACs associated with Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group were soaring into the final hour of Monday's trading thanks to Joe Rogan's issues with Spotify.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $16.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • Used-Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Tudor Investment Corp and its recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying. Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corporation, is […]