Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Spotify Technology S.A.'s (NYSE:SPOT) future prospects. Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. The US$42b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €581m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €223m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Spotify Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Spotify Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 25 American Entertainment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of €7.4m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Spotify Technology's upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Spotify Technology currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Spotify Technology's case is 44%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

