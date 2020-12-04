How to find your Spotify 'Wrapped' story and playlists for year-end stats on your listening habits

Melanie Weir
spotify app headphones
Spotify 2020 Wrapped rounds up your listening data and fun stats collected throughout the year. Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

  • Spotify's Wrapped is a feature that gives you cumulative stats on all the things you listened to on Spotify this year.

  • Finding your Wrapped story and playlists is easy once you know where to look, and there are a few different ways to access it.

  • You can also go back and look at Wrapped playlists from past years.

  • Visit Business Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories

It's that time of year again - the now-familiar Spotify Wrapped roundups have come out, and everyone's buzzing about what songs they listened to most, who their top artists were, and how they stacked up in terms of branching out in their taste during the unprecedented year of 2020, among many other things. 

If you haven't heard of Spotify Wrapped, it's a yearly tradition in which Spotify rounds up all of your listening data from January 1 to October 31 and compiles it into a detailed list of your stats in that time range. This year's Wrapped 2020 tells you how many new artists you discovered, how many genres you listened to along with several top fives: your five most played songs, your top podcasts (a new feature), and your top artists. 

It also condenses this information into Story-sized bites that are easy to share on your social media, as you've probably been seeing already. Your Spotify Wrapped story can only be found on a smartphone for a limited time if you are a subscriber. Here's how to find and share it. 

How to find your Spotify Wrapped story and playlists

1. To find your Wrapped landing page, you should be able to simply scroll down on Spotify's homepage, until you see the pink icon that says "Your 2020 Wrapped" next to it. If you're not logged in, simply enter your credentials.

find spotify wrapped
Scroll down on your homepage and tap where it says "Your 2020 Wrapped" to find the Wrapped landing page, which includes your 2020 story and playlists, or tap your 2020 Wrapped playlist itself. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

  • If you can't find it, go to the Search tab and scroll down to find the Wrapped icon, or type "2020 Wrapped" and it should be the first result. If you're not a subscriber, you can find general Wrapped 2020 listening data by visiting https://2020.byspotify.com and hitting "Start" on the landing page.

2. Tapping "Your 2020 Wrapped" banner will take you to the Wrapped landing page on the app. Tap the banner at the top, reading "See how you listened in 2020," to view your story and stats. 

How_to_find_Spotify_Wrapped_ _2
Tap the banner at the top of the page to view your 2020 Wrapped story. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

  • You can also scroll down on this menu to find other cool year-end features, including a playlist of your top 100 songs of 2020, hit songs you haven't listened to, and some of the most popular artists of the year in general. 

3. To share a slide from your Wrapped story, hit "Share this story" under the individual story card to share it to your choice of social media. 

SF image_123986672
Select "Share this story" at the bottom of the page. Sarah Finkel/Business Insider

If you want to find past Wrapped stories, you're out of luck - they're only available to view for a limited time. However, you can see your past Wrapped playlists by simply entering the year and "wrapped" into the search bar. 

While the entire 2020 Wrapped breakdown won't be available on the desktop version of Spotify, there are still some features that are available. 

In the Spotify desktop app, if you navigate to the "Made for you" tab in the left hand sidebar, you can see not only your 2020 Wrapped playlist and your missed hits playlist, but also past Wrapped playlists and other playlists made especially for you, like a playlist of songs you've played frequently in the past called "Repeat Rewind," and in the more recent past, "On Repeat."

How_to_find_Spotify_Wrapped_ _3
Click “Made for you” in the sidebar to find your 2020 Wrapped playlist, as well as others. Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • David Cohen, who helped spearhead CIA modernization efforts, could be Biden's pick for the agency's post-Trump future

    Cohen is reportedly being considered as one of President-elect Joe Biden’s candidates for CIA director amid pushback from human rights experts and progressives opposed to Michael Morell, Biden’s original top choice.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

    Israeli police said Friday they arrested a Jewish man after he poured out a “flammable liquid” inside a church near Jerusalem’s Old City, in what they described as a “criminal” incident. The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists. Friday’s incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Neilia Hunter: How Joe Biden’s tragic loss shaped his Washington career

    Young Delaware senator’s devastating losses shaped life and career in Washington

  • Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing in one of first acts as president

    Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days as one of his first acts as president, stopping short of the nationwide mandate he's promoted before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

    The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. Attorneys general from a dozen Western and Plains states sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Republican North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort, which was backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

  • U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November, a 'red flag that momentum is waning'

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • Six vice presidents talk about job once considered invisible

    After interviewing Dan Quayle in Arizona for his documentary on the vice presidency, filmmaker Jeffrey Roth was rushing to the airport to catch a flight to Wyoming, where he had an appointment with Dick Cheney the next morning. It was Vice President Mike Pence and his entourage. “Ben Franklin, when the Constitution was written, said, ‘we should refer to the vice president as ’his superfluous excellency,'” President-elect Joe Biden, who served eight years as Barack Obama's vice president, says in the film.

  • Giuliani’s witness at voter fraud hearing just got off probation for computer crime, reports say

    It’s the latest twist in a bizarre testimony that instantly went viral on Wednesday

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Fire crews battle to tame Southern California wildfire after thousands flee

    Firefighters battled to tame a wildfire on hillsides southeast of Los Angeles late on Thursday, some 24 hours after it broke out in a wooded canyon, apparently triggered by a faulty domestic generator. Two of some 500 firefighters deployed to control it had been hospitalized with injuries, the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter. The Bond Fire, named for the street in Silverado Canyon where it started, ignited late on Wednesday evening and was quickly whipped up by dry Santa Ana winds.