A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe AMAT has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-sound company with an impressive track record and a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Applied Materials here.

Established dividend payer with proven track record

AMAT delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 42% in the most recent year. Unsurprisingly, AMAT surpassed the Semiconductor industry return of 14%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

AMAT is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that AMAT has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. AMAT appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.63x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

