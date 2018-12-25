A Spotlight On Associated British Foods plc’s (LON:ABF) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ABF is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Associated British Foods here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

ABF is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that ABF has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ABF seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.84x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ABF is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

For Associated British Foods, there are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

