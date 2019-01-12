A Spotlight On AURES Technologies S.A.’s (EPA:AURS) Fundamentals

I’ve been keeping an eye on AURES Technologies S.A. (EPA:AURS) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe AURS has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on AURES Technologies here.

Outstanding track record with flawless balance sheet

Over the past year, AURS has grown its earnings by 63%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 32%. which is an optimistic signal for the future. AURS’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. AURS appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 2.47x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ENXTPA:AURS Income Statement Export January 12th 19 More

Next Steps:

For AURES Technologies, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AURS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AURS’s outlook. Valuation: What is AURS worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AURS is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of AURS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



