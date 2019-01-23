A Spotlight On Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1858) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (HKG:1858), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the previous year, 1858 has ramped up its bottom line by 33%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 1858 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Medical Equipment industry expansion, which generated a 18% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. 1858 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that 1858 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1858 currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

For Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

