In The Spotlight Book details brothers' journey, history of old stone jail

Mar. 2—EBENSBURG — As young men, twin brothers Darcy and David Regala Sr. were looking for stable work and entered the black gate of the old stone jail that housed the former Cambria County Prison.

"The Black Gate" by David Regala Jr. tells the story of prison from the view of the Regala twins, who spent 31 years in both the old and new prisons.

David Regala Jr. said he heard stories of the prison as he was growing up and thought much of the information was common knowledge.

"They would tell a variety of stories as I was growing up, and for me it didn't seem all that surreal because they had told me all these stories of their escapades over the years and I thought, 'Hey, it must be common knowledge,' like all of the things that were going on at the old prison and subsequently at the new prison as well and I thought everyone must know these things," he said.

Regala Jr. said that he thought more people knew about occurrences at the old jail — such as overcrowding, gangs and suicides — but he was compelled to write the book when he learned that not only did just a few people know about them, but that there was limited literature on the old jail.

"I wanted to have something so that people knew the history of the prison — from when it was built up until when it was closed down — through the eyes of two people that worked there," he said.

According to Regala Jr., portions of the book were written inside of the old prison. Darcy Regala said that along with his son, a group gave tours of the prison several years ago, which allowed Ragala Jr. the chance to see the jail and believe that he needed to write a book.

The book recounts when Darcy and David Regala Sr., of Ebensburg, started working at the jail, their impressions, conditions and what training was like.

David Regala Sr. said that the two landed at the jail because it was stable work during the President Jimmy Carter administration at a time when they were laid off and good jobs were hard to find.

The twins noted that their new job opened them to cultural differences.

"We were two kids coming from Gallitzin," Darcy Regala said. "We walked in there, and there were people from all over the world.

"I mean there were Cubans right out of Castro's prison in there. We didn't even understand the language. They had a street slang and you had a hard time understanding what they were talking about. We were really green going into the job. It was really something."

Darcy Ragala said a specific memory has stayed with him.

"I'll never forget when we walked through that black gate, the smell," he said. "There's something about that smell of that old prison. And it never went away. No matter when you walked in there, you could smell the smell."

"It was awful," David Regala Sr. said.

The book contains various stories at the prison throughout the years, including a situation in 2006 in which Torone Dixon took Corrections Officer Ross Morelli hostage when he and other inmates were being let out of their cells and a nurse was handing out medications.

Dixon brutally beat and then attempted to stab Morelli, at which point Community Emergency Response Team members killed him.

"Nobody really knew what went on in that housing unit and everything until the day that we put this book out," Darcy Regala said. "I mean it was once we got Morelli out, we had to take the life of the inmate that had him hostage. Everything happened so fast. We used nonlethal force and verbal commands, but then had to use lethal force.

"There was a big investigation when everything went down and everything was real quiet. Then the state police said it was a justified shooting and nobody ever really knew. The whole thing kind of got buried."

The book details the incident from the points of view of Darcy, the deputy warden, and David Sr., who was a CERT member and had performed CPR on Dixon and attempted to save his life.

In February 2012, Darcy and David Sr. retired together after 31 years at the Cambria County Prison.

"The Black Gate" is available for $23.50, with an additional $1.50 for shipping, and can be purchased locally by calling Joanne Regala at 814-533-1520 or the Cambria Martial Arts Academy at 814-495-7292. The book is also available on Amazon, but the Regalas advised that there may be shipping delays with Amazon purchases.