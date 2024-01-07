In the Spotlight Cambria County attorneys establish law firm together in Ebensburg

Jan. 7—EBENSBURG, Pa. — As public defenders, John Lovette III and Joe Sutton have often worked side by side, representing people facing homicide charges who couldn't afford a private attorney.

Now, the Cambria County attorneys are partnering again — opening a law firm together in Ebensburg.

Lovette, 43, of Westmont, and Sutton, 36, of Loretto, are both Penn State graduates with a combined 27 years' experience practicing law, much of that time spent as Cambria County public defenders.

"We both work really well together and respect how the other handles business," Lovette said.

And between the two of them, they've worked in just about every sector of law, representing clients from across the region, Sutton added.

That includes estate planning and administration, personal injury, civil litigation, wills and contract cases spanning from Allegheny to Blair counties, they said.

Among their recent criminal cases, Lovette and Sutton represented a Johnstown man, Chad Busch, who was facing the possibility of life in prison for his wife's 2021 murder. Through a plea deal, Busch received a 20-year sentence in 2022.

"It's a homicide case one day and a multi-million-dollar estate or six-figure dog bite case the next," Sutton said. "That's a week in the life for us."

They described the move to open up a private practice as the "realization of a dream."

Sutton was raised in the Loretto area. Lovette was born and raised in Westmont. Both returned to their hometowns after finishing law school — and are now raising families there, they said.

Lovette and his wife, Casey, are expecting their second child in May.

Lovette first worked as an associate attorney under his uncle, Dan Lovette, before joining the Cambria County Public Defender's Office 15 years ago.

Sutton and his wife, Olivia, have two sons and a daughter.

Sutton became a public defender seven years ago. He worked nearly a decade for attorney and now-District Judge Dave Beyer.

Both Sutton and Lovette plan to continue serving as part-time public defenders, even as they continue adding more private work.

Ebensburg attorney and longtime Cambria County First Assistant District Attorney Heath Long wasn't surprised that Lovette and Sutton are establishing a law office.

He said Lovette and Sutton have proven themselves in the courtroom.

"They definitely represent the next generation of lead attorneys in Cambria County," said Long, who has prosecuted cases against their clients.

He said both are great examples of how young attorneys can begin practicing as either a prosecutor or a public defender in Cambria County and, in just five or 10 years, "become excellent in their craft" by embracing the chance to be in front of a judge in court every day.

"They have roots here. It's great to see them taking this step ... and sticking around," Long said.

The legal profession — like many across the region — is graying in Cambria County, with an increased number of attorneys retiring and reducing their caseloads.

Lovette and Sutton said they recognize that opens up opportunities for attorneys their age to fill that void.

The pair said their goal is to represent local residents, families and organizations for decades to come.

Someone who may need help fighting a speeding ticket as a young man or woman might one day need an attorney to close a property transaction or plan their estate in the decades ahead.

"We hope to serve a lot of needs — not just criminal defense," Sutton said. "We're planning to be here 30 or 40 years from now, serving the community."

Their law office opened on Monday in Suite 307 of the First United Federal Building, 104 S. Center St. in Ebensburg Borough.