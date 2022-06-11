In the Spotlight Cambria County judges reflect on careers in courthouse

Jun. 11—EBENSBURG, Pa. — As a young boy, David Tulowitzki would enter the Cambria County Courthouse each day to sell the local newspaper.

"I used to come into this building and I was just amazed. You know, I would look up at the rotunda and the courtroom was so majestic and so forth," Tulowitzki said. "I thought I was sneaking in to watch trials — I didn't realize it was open to the public — so I would sit there and watch trials and I was amazed at what the lawyers did."

Sixty years later and now a judge, he is at the tail end of his career, alongside colleagues Judge Patrick Kiniry and President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Kiniry, 75, will reach senior judge status in December. Krumenacker, 68, announced last year that he will not seek retention and will complete his term at the end of December 2023. Tulowitzki, 70, plans to not seek retention. His term will expire in 2026.

Kiniry first served as a public defender for two years in the early 1970s before becoming an assistant district attorney. Both Kiniry and Tulowitzki served as assistant district attorneys until 1992, when Tulowitzki became district attorney. Then, in 2006, Tulowitzki became a judge and Kiniry became district attorney. Kiniry was then sworn in as a judge in January 2010. Krumenacker became a public defender in 1980 and later became a judge in 1991.

The judges added that another thing that has changed is the relationship between the attorneys in the county.

Tulowitzki said that back in those days things were "more social."

"Back in those days, it was a lot more social. When the three of us were all together, we would actually have parties at the end of criminal court, which is unheard of. I mean, it just doesn't happen," he said.

Kiniry described it as a good camaraderie that existed.

Krumenacker said that after a trial, it wasn't uncommon to stop at The Cottage in Ebensburg, located where La Fiesta is now established, to meet after a trial or discuss a case.

Story continues

"We could have a trial and, after the verdict, stop out there to The Cottage and have a beer and talk about our different strategies, and, you know, why I lost or why I won or why they won," he said.

The judges said that, over the years, this has been missing from the courtroom.

"And that made it much easier to settle cases. And there wasn't this angst in the courtroom that there is now because that was the guy that you know, you were friendly with," Tulowitzki said.

The judges added that less social events have occurred with younger attorneys in the bar association over the years, which has added to the lack of camaraderie in the courtroom.

The judges said that they've noticed a change in approachability on the bench over the years.

"When I became a lawyer, I feared the judges. I don't want to say I was shaking. It was usually you made sure all your T's are crossed (and) your I's were dotted when you went into the courtroom," Tulowitzki said.

"Now, people come in, they don't even know what courtroom they're in half the time. I mean, there's just no respect for the time limits set by the court. It's just different."

Kiniry added that he's heard from local attorneys that this bench is more approachable than benches in the past.

"I have heard from other attorneys who say they really like the judges that are on the bench right now, because we're all approachable. Like Dave said, when we first started out, we would not just go in and see the judge," he said.

Krumenacker agreed.

"I think our judges in this day and age — I'm going to say in the last 10 dozen years or so — I think that our bench is more unified. And when I first started with the judges, they were all out on their own little island and there wasn't a lot of communication," he said. "I think because there's a lot of communication before between our judges that now the bar association feels we're more approachable."

Throughout their careers, the men say they each have been a source for each other.

"For me, for my end, these guys were established attorneys and they were always available to help teach me, to help me along with questions I may have had, and that's one of the things that I can always appreciate about our bar," Krumenacker said.

Kiniry added that he continues to rely on Tulowitzki's advice as he has from his time in the district attorney's office.

"Now we're judges together. We were on the same page so to speak and, you know, I know his strong points and he knows mine," Kiniry said. "We confirm on some stuff. I mean, I'll call him and say, 'Dave, did you ever have this problem before? Here's his problem I got here. How did you approach it?' Or he may call me on something and say, 'What do you do on that kind of a case?'

"Because we both do criminal. You do asbestos, I did asbestos. Before I did it, he did it, so we both had to have that experience together, so we help each other out."