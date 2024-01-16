SPOTLIGHT: The circus is in town!
Get ready for The Greatest Show On Earth as the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returns to Jacksonville.
Tuesday, January 16:
Shen Yun - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Wednesday, January 17:
Florida Forum Speaker Series - Steve Wozniak - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, January 18:
Heather McMahan - The Comeback Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
A Journey from Bach to Beethoven - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater
Friday, January 19:
A Journey from Bach to Beethoven - Matinee - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater
Judy Collins - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
The New York Bee Gees - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, January 20:
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
North Florida Gun and Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Mutts Gone Nuts Unleashed - 2:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live! - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Pat McGann - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, January 21:
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
North Florida Gun and Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Symphony: Mid-Century Modern Combo - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Batman In Concert 35th Anniversary With Live Symphony Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Monday, January 22:
The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center