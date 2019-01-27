A Spotlight On Coda Octopus Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CODA) Fundamentals

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of CODA, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Coda Octopus Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with exceptional growth potential

CODA is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 61% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 58% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. CODA is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. CODA’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.36x total debt over the past year, which implies that CODA’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

