SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns

The 68th Annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns this week. The Greater Jacksonville Fair Association, a private, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit educational corporation, operates under the direction of a volunteer board of directors and volunteer membership. Its mission is to educate, enlighten and inform the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture. Since acquiring the non-profit fair charter from the State of Florida in 1955, the Fair has donated more than $2.6 million to local charities and awarded hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing majors in agriculture, veterinary medicine or other related fields.

Wednesday, November 1:

Dot Dot Dot - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jen Fulwiler - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, November 2:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Here Come The Mummies - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 3:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Colin Quinn: Small Talk - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars & More - The Music of John Williams - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Revive: JDT’s Fall Concert of Revisited and Revived Dance Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

That Girl Lay Lay & Friends: Live in Concert - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

The Front Bottoms - You Are Who You Hang Out With Tour with special guest Slothrust - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Warrant - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, November 4:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Papercutt 20th Anniversary Show with special guest Chillula - SOLD OUT! Supporting United Way Empty Stocking Fund - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Fantasia with Special Guest Joe - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars & More - The Music of John Williams - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Steep Canyon Rangers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, November 5:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Pam Tillis - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater



