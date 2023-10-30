SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns
The 68th Annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns this week. The Greater Jacksonville Fair Association, a private, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit educational corporation, operates under the direction of a volunteer board of directors and volunteer membership. Its mission is to educate, enlighten and inform the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture. Since acquiring the non-profit fair charter from the State of Florida in 1955, the Fair has donated more than $2.6 million to local charities and awarded hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing majors in agriculture, veterinary medicine or other related fields.
Wednesday, November 1:
Dot Dot Dot - 10:00 am and 12:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jen Fulwiler - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, November 2:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 10:30 am - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Here Come The Mummies - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, November 3:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Colin Quinn: Small Talk - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars & More - The Music of John Williams - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Revive: JDT’s Fall Concert of Revisited and Revived Dance Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
That Girl Lay Lay & Friends: Live in Concert - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
The Front Bottoms - You Are Who You Hang Out With Tour with special guest Slothrust - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Warrant - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Saturday, November 4:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Papercutt 20th Anniversary Show with special guest Chillula - SOLD OUT! Supporting United Way Empty Stocking Fund - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Fantasia with Special Guest Joe - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Star Wars & More - The Music of John Williams - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Steep Canyon Rangers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, November 5:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Pam Tillis - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater