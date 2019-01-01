A Spotlight On Griffon Corporation’s (NYSE:GFF) Fundamentals

I’ve been keeping an eye on Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe GFF has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with a a strong history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Griffon here.

Good value with proven track record

In the previous year, GFF has ramped up its bottom line by 87%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did GFF outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Building industry expansion, which generated a 28% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! GFF’s share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

NYSE:GFF Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

Next Steps:

For Griffon, there are three essential factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GFF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GFF’s outlook. Financial Health: Are GFF’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of GFF? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

