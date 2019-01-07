A Spotlight On Inside Secure S.A.’s (EPA:INSD) Fundamentals

Inside Secure S.A. (EPA:INSD) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of INSD, it is a financially-healthy company with a an optimistic growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Inside Secure here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet

INSD is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 45% in the upcoming year. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 54% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. INSD’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its PE ratio of 13.67x, compared to the industry and wider stock market ratio, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

ENXTPA:INSD Future Profit January 7th 19 More

INSD’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that INSD has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. INSD’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.56x total debt over the past year, which implies that INSD’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ENXTPA:INSD Historical Debt January 7th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Inside Secure, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

