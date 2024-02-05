Spotlight: Jacksonville RV Mega Show returns this week
The Jacksonville RV Mega Show returns this week at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. The event runs Thursday - Sunday. Riverfront Family Fitness continues through mid-March every weekend. The free programming is scheduled at Ford on Bay and Gefen Park.
Tuesday, February 6:
FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Wednesday, February 7:
FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
October London Presents – “The Rebirth of Marvin” Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, February 8:
Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Common Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm
The Brit Pack - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Friday, February 9:
Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm
Florida Ballet: Director’s Choice - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Night to Shine - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Saturday, February 10:
45th annual Jacksonville Model Train Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Brass, Organ & Percussion - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Grand Funk Railroad - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm
Mike Birbiglia - Please Stop The Ride Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, February 11:
Jacksonville RV Mega Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Clay Bridal Spectacular - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
FSCJ Artist Series: Hadestown - 1:30 pm and 7:00 pm - Moran Theater