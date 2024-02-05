Spotlight: Jacksonville RV Mega Show returns this week

TechCrunch

Shares of Paytm plunged 10% on Monday, the third consecutive session of declines, touching an all-time low of 438.35 Indian rupees (or $5.28) after the RBI's clampdown last week looks to have had a more extensive impact than previously anticipated. The trading was halted after Paytm's shares fell 10%, the artificial limit put on its daily trade by the local exchanges. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week widened its curbs on Paytm’s Payments Bank, which processes transactions for Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services, including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services.