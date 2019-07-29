A Spotlight On Jamna Auto Industries Limited's (NSE:JAMNAAUTO) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Jamna Auto Industries Limited (NSE:JAMNAAUTO), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Jamna Auto Industries here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, JAMNAAUTO has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 27%. Not surprisingly, JAMNAAUTO outperformed its industry which returned 13%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. JAMNAAUTO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. JAMNAAUTO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 35.1x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Next Steps:

For Jamna Auto Industries, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for JAMNAAUTO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for JAMNAAUTO’s outlook. Valuation: What is JAMNAAUTO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JAMNAAUTO is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of JAMNAAUTO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

