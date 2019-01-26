A Spotlight On Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) Fundamentals

Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of JMAT, it is a dependable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Johnson Matthey here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

JMAT’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that JMAT manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. JMAT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.25x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

JMAT is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Johnson Matthey, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

