A Spotlight On Lonking Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3339) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Lonking Holdings Limited (HKG:3339), it is a financially-sound company with a a great history of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Lonking Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

In the previous year, 3339 has ramped up its bottom line by 65%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 3339 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a 18% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! 3339’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that 3339 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 3339 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.59x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SEHK:3339 Income Statement Export February 16th 19 More

3339 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 3339’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the machinery industry, 3339 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that 3339 is potentially undervalued.

SEHK:3339 Intrinsic Value Export February 16th 19 More

