Spotlight on Nikki Haley's rise as GOP candidates debate Wednesday night. Here's how to watch

A whittled-down Republican presidential field will debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the fourth time Wednesday in search of a public moment that could mount them as a serious challenger to former President Donald Trump's influence.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has enjoyed growing support through her debate performances. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott's dramatic departure after the third debate and influential endorsements for Haley from the Charles Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity Action as well as Wall Street executives like JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who have asked liberal Democrats to support Haley's candidacy, has given Haley's campaign a boost of confidence.

But the Iowa Caucuses are just over a month away, and Haley is still 50 points behind Trump.

Who is participating in the fourth GOP debate?

Along with Hayley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, favored by the ruby-red Upstate counties of South Carolina, will be appearing fresh from his debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. With endorsements from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical ideologue Bob Vander Plaat, the Florida Gov. has placed all his bets and resources in Iowa. He has focused on his record of moving Florida's policies to the far-right and winning his last gubernatorial election decisively as the indicator of his success.

Ohio-based entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will join them at the debate stage, though they've struggled to gain traction in the First-in-the-South primary state.

Will former President Donald Trump participate in the debate?

Trump will skip the debate yet again and will instead participate in a private donor event in Florida.

How to watch the Republican debate on Wednesday

The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the University of Alabama's Frank Moody Music Building. The broadcast network CW and NewsNation will broadcast the debate, and viewers can live-stream the debate on www.NewsNationnow.com and Rumble.

