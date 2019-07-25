A Spotlight On Park Group plc's (LON:PARK) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Park Group plc (LON:PARK), there's is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Park Group here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

PARK's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that PARK manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about PARK’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Income investors would also be happy to know that PARK is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.0%. PARK has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

