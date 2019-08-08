A Spotlight On Rémy Cointreau SA's (EPA:RCO) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Rémy Cointreau SA (EPA:RCO), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Rémy Cointreau here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, RCO has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 6.5% Unsurprisingly, RCO surpassed the industry return of 2.5%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. RCO's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 34%, RCO’s debt level is acceptable. This implies that RCO has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt.

ENXTPA:RCO Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

