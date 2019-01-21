A Spotlight On Renishaw plc’s (LON:RSW) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. RSW is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a great track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Renishaw here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

In the previous year, RSW has ramped up its bottom line by 29%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 24%. which paints a buoyant picture for the company. RSW is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that RSW has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Looking at RSW’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is rather impressive for a UK£3.1b market cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

LSE:RSW Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, RSW is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.4%.

LSE:RSW Historical Dividend Yield January 21st 19 More

For Renishaw, there are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

