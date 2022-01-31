🌱 Spotlight On Rita Joseph + Teachers And Staff Protest CUNY

Happy Monday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 30 Low: 21.

New Councilmember Rita Joseph got star treatment in yesterday's New York Daily News. Joseph, 51, worked as an English-as-a-second-language teacher, even while she was campaigning for City Council. She's looking forward to distributing high-quality masks to students, increasing the number of students tested weekly for COVID, and knows the importance of in-person learning, especially to English language learners. (New York Daily News) CUNY faculty and staff rallied outside of Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights to protest what they say are unsafe working conditions. Specifically, they stated they shouldn't be forced to work in-person in buildings that aren't properly ventilated. (amNY) There's a lot going on at the Brooklyn Museum this February. Whether you want to practice your Spanish, make some Andy Warhol-inspired art, or talk fashion and feminism, there's something for everyone. (Brooklyn Reader)

Eye & health Zoom webinar for seniors (11 a.m.)

The Democratic redistricting maps were released, that will define the shape of New York's congressional seats for the next 10 years . Yvette Clarke still covers Flatbush, although her district no longer includes Park Slope. (Twitter)

The Caribbean Equality Project would like to see more community input in the redistricting process. (Twitter)

"He has so many highly-qualified jurists and women of the bar that he can select from," said Rep. Clarke, speaking about President Biden's commitment to appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court. (Twitter)

