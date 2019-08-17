A Spotlight On ROCKWOOL International A/S's (CPH:ROCK B) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on ROCKWOOL International A/S (CPH:ROCK B) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ROCK B is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on ROCKWOOL International here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

ROCK B delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 11% in the most recent year Not surprisingly, ROCK B outperformed its industry which returned 5.4%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. ROCK B is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that ROCK B manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about ROCK B’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is rather impressive for a ø30b market cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

CPSE:ROCK B Income Statement, August 17th 2019

Income investors would also be happy to know that ROCK B is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.0%. ROCK B has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

CPSE:ROCK B Historical Dividend Yield, August 17th 2019

