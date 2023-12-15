Spotlight shines on Golden Apple Foundation, the 2023 Excelsior Award winner

Guilford High School science teacher Kari Morris De Hernandez could hardly contain herself Thursday as she danced a little jig in her chair when the Golden Apple Foundation was named the 2023 Exceslior Award winner.

"I was just super, super excited," she said. "I've received three STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) grants from Golden Apple, and I would not be able to do the hands-on learning with my students if I did not have that support."

The Excelsior award honors organizations for exemplary community service. A plaque was presented in partnership by the Rockford Register Star, the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois at the Excalibur and Excelsior Award Ceremony held at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

For the past 27 years, the Golden Apple Foundation has been bringing teachers to tears — in a good way though — by presenting golden apples and bringing recognition to teaching excellence in the Rockford area.

Even though the award and the moment was about the work of the organization, Golden Apple Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Stark shared the spotlight by asking all the teachers in the audience to join her on the stage in accepting the award.

Golden Apple Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Stark, right, and first-grade teacher Gabriela Nunez-Reagan, walk off the stage after Golden Apple Foundation won the 2023 Excelsior award on Dec. 14, 2023, at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

More: Musician, advocate, leader: Rockford's Armando Cardenas wins 2023 Excalibur Award

"This means so much to us," she said. "Golden Apple started 27 years ago when a doctor and a teacher in town said, 'We need to put a spotlight on teaching excellence in education, and we need to thank our teachers.' And so, the Foundation began.

"And since that time, we've been able to recognize our local teachers and honor them and to recognize them for the important work that they do."

The organization has grown from honoring teachers in one school district to honoring teachers, principals and volunteers in more than 150 schools both public and private in Winnebago and Boone counties.

Stark said the Golden Apple Foundation is all about celebrating the work that the teachers do on a daily basis.

The Golden Apple Foundation also has inducted more than 200 area teachers into their teacher academy whose members then support and mentor other teachers.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said, "We're thrilled to see the Golden Apple Foundation get some much deserved recognition. They've made a huge difference in Rockford Public Schools, but also in schools public and private across our entire region."

Because of the pandemic, the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 and took a hiatus in 2022.

However, time was taken Thursday to officially honor Rockford attorney Linda Zuba and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the 2020 winners of the Rockford Register Star's Excalibur and Excelsior awards, respectively; and Rockford architect and historic preservationist Gary Anderson and the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, the 2021 winners of the Excalibur and Excelsior awards, respectively.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Golden Apple Foundation walks away with the 2023 Excelsior Award