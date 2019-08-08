A Spotlight On Sitoy Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1023) Fundamentals

Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1023) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 1023, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Sitoy Group Holdings here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

1023 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that 1023 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1023's has produced operating cash levels of 1.39x total debt over the past year, which implies that 1023's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. 1023 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 1023's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 1023's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that 1023's price is currently discounted.

SEHK:1023 Intrinsic value, August 8th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Sitoy Group Holdings, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1023’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1023’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 1023's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1023? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.