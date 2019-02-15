A Spotlight On Sprint Bioscience AB (publ)’s (STO:SPRINT) Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Sprint Bioscience AB (publ) (STO:SPRINT), there’s is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Sprint Bioscience here.

Exceptional growth potential with adequate balance sheet

One reason why investors may be attracted to SPRINT is its explosive triple-digit earnings growth potential in the near future. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory also doubling over the same period, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. SPRINT is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that SPRINT has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about SPRINT’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

Next Steps:

For Sprint Bioscience, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

