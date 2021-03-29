Spotlight turns back on policing as trial begins

Mar. 29—When the trial begins today for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd, many in the world of social justice and law enforcement will be watching the impact the trial has on policing in America.

"It was the murder of George Floyd that was the catalyst for protests all around the world, including Terre Haute," said Dominique Morefield, an organizer in The Reform Movement of Terre Haute. "Since then, we've seen the city engaged in social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement like never before. We've seen how communities react when cops are acquitted of murder — the communal pain and anger."

The city has also seen many citizens rally around area police officers to support them in the dangerous job they have of keeping the peace and enforcing laws.

While past situations and misunderstandings might have led to a negative perception of police in some neighborhoods, ongoing conversations among community leaders and police representatives have strengthened the relationship locally.

A 'good relationship'

Sylvester Edwards, president of the Terre Haute Branch of NAACP, said the civil rights organization has a good relationship with city and county police agencies.

"I don't think what happens in the George Floyd trial will affect that good relationship," Edwards said.

Many conversations have been conducted with police leadership, and Edwards said he thinks police are responsive when a concern is presented.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. He was also terminated from his job as a police officer.

Jury selection began March 8 with the world able to watch proceedings through Court TV live broadcasts. By March 19, 12 jurors and two alternates had been selected for the final round of questioning before being officially seated as the jury. Opening statements are to begin today.

Story continues

Three other officers who assisted in Floyd's 2020 arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — have also been terminated by the police department and are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The video of Floyd gasping for breath and dying beneath Chauvin's knee that evening ignited a social justice movement and nationwide demand for policing reform.

Police encountered Floyd when investigating a complaint that Floyd had allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill in a convenience store. Police body camera footage and onlooker video captured the police interaction, which included Chauvin's pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.

Much of the defense case in the trial will center on autopsy details, specifically whether drugs and underlying health conditions stopped Floyd's heart and lungs, rather than police officer actions.

When asked about the ongoing Chauvin trial and how it could affect Terre Haute, Police Chief Shawn Keen declined to speculate on what his department or the public might think.

"I am currently focused on the immediate needs of our community involving calls for service, investigations, operating a remote police academy, and the renovations to the new police station," Keen said. "I am not aware of any planned demonstrations, and any planned emergency response would not be something that we would make public for security reasons. Due to policy and state law protecting the rights of the accused, it is inappropriate for law enforcement officials to comment on criminal trials or cases involving other agencies."

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he also was uncomfortable speculating on what impact the Chauvin verdict might have locally.

"We will work with local, state and federal law enforcement in the event of any civil unrest as we have done in the past," Plasse said.

The role of law enforcement

The Chauvin case has been a topic of much discussion in the law enforcement class of Louis Reeves, a professor teaching criminology at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

"One of the things the Derek Chauvin case has done is draw public attention to how the police relate to the community, and what their role is," Reeves said.

For background, the SMWC students talk about the origins and development of the modern police force, which is based on the London Metropolitan Police founded in the late 1700s by Sir Robert Peel.

Peel set many principles such as police wearing uniforms, receiving training and being hired for probationary periods.

"One of the things the Chauvin case has brought up is Peel's notion that police are the public and the public are the police," Reeves said. "Police officers are drawn from the public. We take fellow citizens and give them a role, a duty to protect the rest of society. That power they are given is reflected in the public's compliance to their authority."

Chauvin's case looks at how much power police have, and what responsibilities the public has to its police officers, Reeves said.

While "defunding" police has been a topic of debate focused on eliminating law enforcement, Reeves points out that better funding of police would mean financial support for training, counseling, evaluations and accreditation of departments.

Reeves said he has had former Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing, who now serves as SMWC's director of public safety, talk about the job of police officers. Difficult tasks such as responding to violent death scenes are part of the job.

"He said police are trained to take on a role and do things we otherwise would not want to do ourselves," Reeves said, "and there has to be a realization of the toll that takes on a person and what psychologically that does."

Training and funding

Reeves said the students in his classes are generally supportive of police, but they are also aware that more training and funding could help police be more effective in their roles.

De-escalation, training for dealing with the homeless and those with mental illness, and use of force are being integrated into policing.

Indiana has taken a positive step toward training and funding for police, Reeves said, through legislation now in the General Assembly. The law, in part, would make it a misdemeanor for an officer to turn off a body camera in order to commit a crime. It requires de-escalation training, and it requires sharing of employment records for police and the ability to decertify an officer who fails to meet police standards.

"It's not uncommon for officers to be released from one department [for difficulties], then go to other departments and seek employment," Reeves said. "So the state Legislature approving this bill is a step forward."

As for the Terre Haute Police Department, Reeves said he believes the city has "a fantastic department" even though it has come under fire recently due to inflammatory social media posts by one of its officers.

Reeves said he has examined the policies and processes at THPD, including the complaints, and feels THPD is far better than many departments for a variety of reasons.

The education level of leadership, as well as the accreditation that requires best practices and policies, ongoing training, and the selection practice used when hiring officers is of high quality, he said. Reeves coordinates a SMWC committee that creates some of the officer tests used by THPD.

"The citizens of Terre Haute, in that respect, have a fantastic department," Reeves said.

As for the police community in general, Reeves said the climate for many officers is "demoralized."

Officers like Chauvin and the other Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd's death are a small percentage of all police, Reeves said.

"Officers don't like working with people like that," Reeves said. "It's the same as having an annoying co-worker. It makes you look bad, and then adding in the protests, that was demoralizing."

A positive to the public outcry has been the renewed communication by the public with police leadership on matters of community safety.

Another positive is increased funding for body cameras and training.

THPD has also entered an agreement with Hamilton Center to enlist mental health and behavioral health specialists when necessary to handle situations that stem from crisis, thereby diverting people to treatment rather than jail, where little or no treatment is available.

So in effect, Reeves said, the police saw areas for improvement, and the local protesters were able to bring attention to areas needing change.

As for nationwide protests that could erupt at the conclusion of the Chauvin trial, Reeves said he expects to see public protests.

"My hope would be that the protests would be based on reasons behind acquittal and equal justice and changes in law enforcement," Reeves said.

Unfortunately, he said, peaceful protests also will be an avenue for "opportunistic crimes" such as looting and violence, which are not a response to a verdict, but the actions of people taking the opportunity to intentionally commit crime.

Over the long term, Reeves said he foresees more funding for training on diversity, de-escalation, and handling populations such as the homeless and those with possible mental illness as a result of the current scrutiny of the criminal justice system. But such changes will take time.

"If I could give one piece of advice to the public and the police," Reeves said, "it is for police to listen to the public and be receptive, and for the public to be receptive to what we are asking the police to do, because it is a very difficult job."

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.