A Spotlight On ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTO) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on ZTO Express (Cayman) here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

ZTO delivered a bottom-line expansion of 67% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did ZTO outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Logistics industry expansion, which generated a 60% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. ZTO’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ZTO currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is rather impressive for a US$13b market cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

NYSE:ZTO Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

Next Steps:

For ZTO Express (Cayman), I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ZTO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ZTO’s outlook. Valuation: What is ZTO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ZTO is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ZTO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



