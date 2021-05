Spotter for Chase Elliott suspended following battery and assault charges

Hendrick Motorsports says it recently became aware of two misdemeanor charges brought against spotter Eddie D’Hondt, who spots for Chase Elliott on the No. 9 NASCAR team.

The organization said it is indefinitely suspending D’Hondt and has not named a replacement spotter for the upcoming race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

The charges include assault on a female and battery of an unborn child, according to records from the North Carolina Judicial Branch. Court dates have been set for June in the Catawba County Court District, records show.

“We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company,” a statement from Hendrick Motorsports said. “We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident.

“A spotter for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway has not been named at this time.”

This story is developing and will be updated.