Spotting crime with tools online: DPD launches online database

Jun. 10—By the touch of a screen or the click of a mouse, residents have another resource to help Dickinson Police officers in reducing crime by being more aware of what's happening in their neighborhoods through an online crime activity database.

The Dickinson Police Department has launched its crime activity through the website CrimeMapping.com. By being the first law enforcement agency in North Dakota to get on board with this online policing program, the Dickinson Police Department is hopeful that it will not only serve as a tool for residents to be more attentive to what's happening on their streets, but also may potentially act as a tip line source for investigations, Lt. Mike Hanel said.

"(With) this CrimeMapping website, not a lot of agencies do it. So we're really fortunate we were able to partner with our record management system to be able to accomplish that, and it just helps give citizens just some general knowledge of what's occurring in their neighborhood. I think knowledge is power," Hanel said, adding, "So if they're seeing a bunch of thefts of motor vehicles plotted in their neighborhood, it's probably a good indicator to lock the doors and take the stuff in at night. It kind of gives the citizens a little bit more awareness of what's going on in their neighborhoods."

After conducting some data analysis and seeing how, nationally, other police departments are using this online program, it was imperative that the Dickinson Police Department followed suit, Hanel noted.

"This is going to give citizens of Dickinson a rough idea of the NIBRS reportable crimes that's occurring within their neighborhoods. And what I mean by NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System) reportable crimes, that's the data that we have to provide... to the FBI," Hanel said. "So our responses to welfare checks or mental health (calls), anything that's technically not criminal related won't get displayed on this map. But any type of offense that's either been attempted or committed that we'll report to the FBI does get plotted on the map."

When a person visits CrimeMapping.com, they will be directed to enter an address, landmark or zip code and/or fill in the state and law enforcement agency. From there, the map will zoom into a selected destination, and different pins will then appear on the map showing crimes such as possession of a controlled substance, drinking while under the influence of alcohol, domestic violence and theft of property.

Users can also select a timeframe ranging from yesterday or the previous three days, up to four weeks ago and can view all of the pins listed on the map, referring to all of the NIBRS reportable crimes, Hanel noted. While using the CrimeMapping website, it is also important to take into account that whenever someone zooms in to a certain area, it will only report those crimes in that selected map area, he said, explaining that if a user zooms in on the map to Villard Avenue, it will only show crimes that occurred in that area. By zooming out to show the entire city of Dickinson, users will be able to see all of the NIBRS reportable crimes.

The website also features charts and reports, which provides information on what days had the most crimes and reportable calls by laying them out in bar graphs and pie charts. It also will highlight which crimes were most dominant during that time period, Hanel added.