Spouse named a suspect in mysterious ‘brutal’ killing of Florida activist, cops say

The mysterious “brutal” killing of a Florida community activist took an unexpected turn when detectives revealed the victim’s spouse is a suspect.

However, no one has been charged due to lack of evidence, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators made the revelation in an Aug. 8 Facebook post noting the reward for “helpful information” has been raised to $9,500.

Timothy Floyd Smith, 59, was last seen leaving work on March 23 and “appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death,” the sheriff’s office says.

His body was discovered March 25 at his home after staff at Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle in Ocala reported he did not show up for work at the assisted living community. His killing was described as “brutal.”

“At this time ... the victim’s spouse is considered a suspect in Timothy’s murder,” the sheriff’s office said.

Timothy Floyd Smith was executive director of Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Ocala, his obituary reports.

“Detectives spoke with (him) at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder.”

A relative of the spouse has also been named a person of interest.

“She, too, gave a preliminary statement but has declined to speak to detectives further,” officials said.

Investigators are hoping people familiar with Smith can provide tips that may lead to a breakthrough in the case.

“This could include information regarding Timothy’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, or information about Timothy and (his husband’s) relationship,” the sheriff’s office said.

“If you know anything that might help investigators – even if it seems unimportant – please call us and let us know. It may be the piece of the puzzle we need.”

Smith was executive director of Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle, a role he held eight years, according to his obituary. He was also a community activist who worked with the Ocala Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the Marion County Continuity of Care, and the Annual Festival of Trees, the obituary reports.

Tips can be offered to Det. Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 352-732-9111.

Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

