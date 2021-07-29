Sprawling heat dome sends temperatures soaring from Oregon to Louisiana

Andrew Freedman
·4 min read

The Pacific Northwest is once again in the midst of a heat wave after already seeing its worst such event on record this summer. Temperatures are soaring into the low 100s in some areas, while dangerous heat is also affecting the South Central states and Gulf Coast.

Why it matters: The occurrence of yet another heat wave during a drought in the West is ratcheting up wildfire risks. The heat itself is a major public health risk, as extreme heat is typically the biggest annual weather-related cause of mortality in the U.S.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across 19 states, from Portland, Oregon, east to St. Louis, and running all the way south to New Orleans. Temperatures of between 10°F and 15°F above average in these areas, along with high humidity, pose a public health threat.

  • This heat wave, which is forecast to continue through the weekend in many areas, is part of a series of extreme heat events that have turned deadly this summer across the U.S. and Canada.

  • In Oregon and far north-central sections of California, high temperatures could hit 110°F in a few spots, the National Weather Service warned, with the predicted high in Portland soaring to just under the century mark on Friday.

  • In inland portions of Washington state, unusually hot conditions have prompted the issuance of heat advisories through Saturday.

  • The heat is aggravating fire weather conditions, and "Red Flag" warnings are in effect in areas where some large blazes — such as the Bootleg Fire, the nation's largest — are already burning.

  • A total of 82 large wildfires are burning in the West amid extreme heat and drought, routinely forming towering pyrocumulus clouds above the blazes. Upper-level winds are carrying smoke more than 1,000 miles east, fouling air quality in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and sending smoke across the Atlantic Ocean and into Europe.

  • The heat is being exacerbated by an ongoing extreme drought — the worst so far this century — in the West. Dry soils allow incoming solar radiation to heat the air more efficiently, thereby drying out the environment even more and adding to warming in a feedback loop.

Details:

  • The Pacific Northwest heat wave in June killed hundreds and bore the fingerprints of human-caused global warming, scientists found.

  • In parts of Kansas and Mississippi, heat indices of up to 110°F are forecast Thursday through Friday, causing the Weather Service to warn of "significant heat stress" conditions.

  • The prolonged nature of this heat wave may act to heighten public health impacts, as warm overnight temperatures prevent those without access to air conditioning from cooling off. Overnight lows in the Pacific Northwest are likely to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s, while lows in the upper 70s to low 80s will be more common in the South.

  • The Weather Service forecast office in Jackson, Mississippi, is warning that portions of the state face an "extreme risk" of heat stress conditions through Saturday, with air temperatures hovering near 100°F and heat indices climbing to 115°F.

How it works: This latest heat wave comes courtesy of a "heat dome," which is an area of high pressure aloft that helps lock in place hot, dry weather. The latest heat dome is sitting over the Plains, encouraging sinking air. Its influence is being felt across much of the country.

  • As the air descends, it warms up and also squelches any showers and thunderstorms that might temporarily break the heat.

  • That is not the case along the periphery of the high-pressure area, however. With elongated heat domes like this one, there tends to be a strong jet stream flowing along the boundary between hot and cooler air to the north.

  • This can create an ideal environment for severe thunderstorms, which meteorologists refer to as a "ring of fire" weather pattern, since the storms erupt on the edges of the high-pressure area.

  • A series of damaging storms with high winds swept across Wisconsin overnight, and the Storm Prediction Center designated the mid-Atlantic states as being in a Level 3 of 5 severe weather threat zone on Thursday. This is mainly due to the likelihood of well-organized clusters of storms that can bring severe wind damage to several states.

The bottom line: The extreme heat seen this summer is a clear sign of things to come, scientists say. Heat waves are among the clearest consequences of a warming planet, with their likelihood, severity and duration already increasing as the planet's average temperature climbs due to human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

  • A study published Monday found that heat extremes such as the Pacific Northwest event, during which Portland hit an all-time high of 116°F, are likely to be far more common in coming years as the rate of global warming quickens.

Go deeper ... Study: Get ready for many more record-shattering heatwaves

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California urges power conservation in heat wave, prices soar

    The United States has been beset by extreme weather events this year, including February's freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer. High temperatures were expected to reach 102 Fahrenheit (39 Celsius) on Friday in Portland, Oregon, where the normal high is 80 F at this time of year, according to AccuWeather.

  • Heat dome dominates U.S. weather as a "derecho" threat looms in Midwest

    The latest in a series of relentless heat waves is bringing dangerously hot temperatures to a the Central U.S. on Wednesday, and will contribute to a severe thunderstorm outbreak across the Upper Midwest. The heat will expand in scope toward the end of the week.The big picture: Heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across 19 states, from Portland, Oregon east to Minneapolis, and running all the way south to New Orleans. Temperatures of between 10°F and 15°F above average in these a

  • Charlotte’s heat wave continues, driven by ‘heat dome’ over Plains. When will it end?

    Heat indexes of 102 to 103 degrees are expected to reach Charlotte on Thursday and Friday.

  • Strongest winds in months to accompany soggy storm in Atlantic Canada

    Gloomy and below seasonal start to the weekend in Atlantic Canada, but with some warmer weather looking to lock in as the month of August gets going.

  • Report: UK could hit 40 Celsius soon due to climate change

    Britain has become wetter and warmer as a result of climate change, with the country's 10 hottest years in more than a century occurring since 2002, a report by leading meteorologists said Thursday. The annual “State of the U.K. Climate” report, published in the International Journal of Climatology, said 2020 was the fifth wettest and third warmest year on record stretching back to the 19th century. Last year’s average winter temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius (41.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than the 1981 to 2010 average.

  • Third of US under excessive heat warning weeks after deadly temperatures in West

    Record high temperatures and air quality alerts prompted warnings to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day

  • Northwest to bake in excessive heat yet again

    After a historically unprecedented heat wave already ravaged portions of the Northwest earlier this summer, another wave of intense heat is on the way. "Temperatures are once again expected to spike across portions of the Northwest and central California valleys this week as an area of high pressure strengthens over the area," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. Many cities had their highest temperatures on record during the heat wave at the end of June. Thankfully, neither th

  • Midwest under threat from hurricane-force winds as severe storm system strikes

    Organizers in Wisconsin postponed the biggest air show in the U.S. as a severe storm system threatened the Midwest with potentially hurricane-force winds, tornados, hail and thunderstorms overnight. Threat level: More than 5.9 million people could be affected by the storm system — which saw the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, postpone events due to be held Wednesday until the following evening amid the threat of 90 mph winds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Whale mugs for photographer, but somebody else nabs the epic shot

    A photographer in California’s Monterey Bay last Saturday encountered two humpback whales that circled and “danced” around his boat for 30 minutes.

  • August long weekend shows bold weather divide across Canada

    A hot and parched western half of the country will be balanced against a more temperate and somewhat unsettled east.

  • Is China going to fry the global climate?

    Soon, China will be responsible for more total carbon dioxide emissions than any other country

  • Severe storms could hit Chicago area overnight

    Any storms that do move into the area will pose a high wind threat, with gusts over 65 mph, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

  • Why it's so hard and expensive to plug an abandoned well

    An estimated 2 million abandoned oil and gas wells across the country, forgotten or ignored by the energy companies that drilled them, are believed to be leaking toxic chemicals. But that money isn't enough to plug all the wells that need it.

  • This shopper-favourite bra with more than 3,000 reviews is on sale during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

    "This is my new favourite."

  • Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham has shoulder injury; surgery possible

    Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham reportedly is dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder and back that may require surgery.

  • ‘We will return you’, migrants told in Facebook adverts

    The Home Office has spent £23,000 on Facebook advertisements warning Channel migrants that "we will return you" but ministers have been described as "naive" for thinking social media posts will deter crossings. The campaign, which ran from December, also warned migrants not to "put your child's life in danger" by attempting to cross the Channel in small craft. It was condemned by charities working in Calais, which accused the Home Office of "wasting money" on adverts unlikely to have any effect

  • You Can Use Your Air Fryer to Make This Super-Easy Steak Fajita Recipe

    Your air fryer just might be the most versatile appliance in your kitchen. After figuring out what exactly an air fryer is and, equally as important, which air fryer is the best on the market, the number one question prospective air fryer-owners have is usually "What can I make with one?" The truth is: so much! Year after year, our kitchen pros cook, chop, bake and fry up a storm to come up with genius new recipes and ways to use an air fryer.

  • Caeleb Dressel could join the ranks of Olympic swimming legends in Tokyo

    Caeleb Dressel in Tokyo will likely get the chance to attempt a feat only three swimmers have achieved: winning at least seven medals during a single Olympic Games. The big picture: The 24-year-old, who made his Olympic debut in Rio 2016, has done it before in other international competitions, winning seven gold medals at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships and a record eight medals, including six gold, at the 2019 championships.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Joshua Jackson opens up about having 'not a good father' and how he's healing

    The "Dawson's Creek" and "Dr. Death" actor just bought his childhood home in California.

  • A potentially dangerous heat wave’s coming to Charlotte area. Here’s how to keep safe

    Highs will feel like they’re between 100 and 104 degrees Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service says.