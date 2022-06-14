Spray-painted pickup truck leads detectives to suspect in Prairie Twp. double homicide

Mason Thompson Bray, 22, of Columbus' Southwest Side, has been arrested by Franklin County Sheriff's detectives in connection with the May 27 shooting deaths of 19-year-old Trintan Mendoz and 21-year-old Francisco Rodriguez in Prairie Township.

A pickup truck that was spray painted hours after a Prairie Township double homicide was the clue that helped Franklin County Sheriff's detectives narrow their search for a suspect.

Court records show the 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck played a key role in detectives identifying and arresting 22-year-old Mason Thompson Bray, of the Southwest Side, in connection with the May 27 shooting deaths of 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza and 21-year-old Francisco Dejesus Rodriguez.

According to court records, around 11:30 p.m. on May 27, Thompson Bray and an unidentified accomplice were seen on surveillance video going into a home on the 300 block of Idlewood Place in Prairie Township.

Thompson Bray and the accomplice had intended to rob Mendoza and Rodriguez, who had been living at the home, detectives allege in court records. During the course of the robbery, Mendoza and Rodriguez were both shot and died from their injuries, records state.

Video from the home showed Thompson Bray and the accomplice leaving the scene in a 2011 red Dodge Ram pickup truck that detectives say had a distinct exhaust leak or noise.

Franklin County detectives received a tip on June 2 that led them to the home of Thompson Bray's father. A 2011 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, which appeared to be spray painted black, was in the driveway and impounded as potential evidence, according to court records.

That truck had the same distinct noise or leak that was captured on the surveillance video of the home where the double homicide occurred.

Court records said that detectives obtained video and a receipt from an Auto Zone store that showed Thompson Bray and the accomplice purchased black spray paint on May 28, just hours after the double homicide occurred.

Thompson Bray was interviewed on Thursday with his attorney, according to court records, and admitted to his role in the robbery and double homicide.

The second suspect has not yet been identified publicly and is not in custody.

On Monday, Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley issued a $100,000 bond for Thompson Bray. Court records show that $10,000, 10% of the bond amount, was posted through a bond company and Thompson Bray was released from custody.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, which remains ongoing, is asked to call detectives at 614-525-3351.

