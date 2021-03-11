Spray-painting car theft suspect indicted

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read
Mar. 11—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury has issued an indictment in the case of a man accused of swindling a car from a friend, then spray-painting it to conceal it.

In move reminiscent of when Ben Stiller painted the tail of a stray cat to pass it off as Robert DeNiro's beloved, commode-flushing, feline friend Jinxy in the 2000 classic "Meet the Parents," 22-year-old Devin Castle is accused of spray-painting a gray-silver Hyundai Elantra red to hide it after he borrowed it from a friend and kept it, according to Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

When a deputy arrived at the home to investigate the alleged theft, he found Castle — who already had a couple warrants for some misdemeanors — had the key in his pocket, according to court records.

He was also wanted in the Louisville area for a second-degree escape charge.

Last week, a grand jury found Castle's follies felonious by issuing a two-count indictment on charges of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.

If convicted, Castle could receive between one and five years in prison on each count.

He remains at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

