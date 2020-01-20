The spread of China's mysterious fatal Wuhan virus is poised to get infinitely worse as the Chinese New Year travel rush begins

Reuters

A deadly coronavirus known as the Wuhan virus, or 2019-nCoV, is gripping China.

At least three people have died from the illness, which originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, a city in central China.

The disease has since spread to at least two other Chinese cities and three other Asian countries.

The spread could get much worse as hundreds of millions of people prepare to travel home for the Lunar New Year holiday this week and cram into crowded train stations and airports.

Authorities around the world are ramping up border health screenings, but scientists and Chinese citizens say they're not enough.

The spread of China's mysterious deadly coronavirus could accelerate rapidly as hundreds of millions prepare to travel home for the Lunar New Year holiday this week and as citizens bemoan the measures authorities are taking so far.

The country is scrambling to halt the spread of 2019-nCoV, also known as the Wuhan virus. The infection originated in a seafood and meat market in Wuhan, a large city in central China.

Three people in the city have died from the illness, local health authorities said. The total number of infections in the country was 217 as of Monday, according to Reuters.

The virus has also spread to the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shenzhen, as well as South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

Not much is known about the Wuhan virus, apart its pneumonialike symptoms — like a fever and difficulty breathing— and identification as a strain of coronavirus infecting the nose, throat, or sinuses. It has been likened to severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

Experts have warned the virus could be further spread by human-to-human contact, though the World Health Organization has said animals appear to be the most likely source of the outbreak.

Health authorities across Asia are ramping up measures to spot and contain people carrying the disease, with medics in hazmat suits taking passengers' temperatures before planes can fly out from Wuhan and various airports increasing health screenings of people traveling from China.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is screening incoming passengers from China at airports in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, as are health authorities in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also called for increased focus on the disease, saying in a statement cited by state TV, "People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," according to Reuters.

Mask sales have also surged in Wuhan, with one employee at a Beike Drug Store branch telling Reuters demand has grown 10 times since the outbreak. (It's not entirely clear if masks provide effective protection against the disease.)

'Largest annual human migration in the world'

But many citizens say the precautions are far from enough and fear the spread of the disease could get exponentially worse as the holiday season approaches.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens are preparing flock home for Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year — this week, mostly via trains, planes, roads, and ferries, both domestically and internationally. The first day of the new year is on Saturday.

Lunar New Year travels have been described as the "largest annual human migration in the world," and this year's traffic could get especially bad because the holiday overlaps with university winter holidays.