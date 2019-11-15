A Spread of Growth ETFs at All-Time Highs

Growth investing has become hot lately with the Wall Street witnessing remarkable rally. This is especially true as growth stocks are a momentum play and tend to outperform in a trending market (a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend). These refer to high-quality stocks that are likely to witness revenue and earnings increase at a faster rate than the industry average. These stocks harness their momentum in earnings to create a positive bias in the market, resulting in rocketing share prices.



Solid Market Trends



The three major indices have been hitting series of record highs lately with the S&P 500 crossing the 3,100 level for the first time ever early this week. The rally is mainly powered by the easing U.S.-China trade worries and stronger-than-expected earnings (read: The Cheapest ETFs for Most Popular Indexes).



This is because the United States is expected to sign a phase one trade deal with China later this month. On the Q3 earnings front, of the 455 S&P members that reported results, 72.3% beat earnings estimates and 57.8% beat on revenues. The proportion of these companies beating earnings and revenue estimates is within the historical range.



The gains were also driven by rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which made borrowings cheaper, providing a boost to both investment in new projects and repayment of higher-rate debt. The Fed slashed interest rates again by 25 basis points (bps) last month, marking the third rate cut for the year. A slew of mergers and acquisitions is also driving stocks higher (read: Fed Cuts Rates, Signals Pause: Trick or Treat for ETFs?).



ETFs to Play



Given the bullishness, investors seeking to capitalize on the strong trends should consider growth ETFs. However, it is worth noting that these funds offer exposure to stocks with growth characteristics that have comparatively higher P/B, P/S and P/E ratios and exhibit a higher degree of volatility when compared to value stocks.



Below, we have presented some ETFs that are scaling to all-time highs in the latest trading session. All these funds have a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF



This ETF follows the Russell 1000 Growth Index and holds 530 stocks in its basket. It has AUM of $46.9 billion and charges 19 bps in annual fees. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Wall Street Hits Record High: Leveraged ETFs to Play).



Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF MGK



This ETF tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index, holding 114 stocks in its basket. It charges 7 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $4.8 billion. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG



This product tracks the S&P 900 Growth Index and is home to 541 stocks. It has accumulated $7.2 billion in its asset base and charges 4 bps in annual fees. IUSG has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF VONG



This ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Growth Index, charging investors 12 bps in annual fees. It holds a basket of 530 stocks with AUM of $3.1 billion. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Large Cap Growth ETF Hits New 52-Week High).



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW



This fund tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index and holds 297 stocks in its basket. It charges 18 bps in annual fees and has amassed $23.9 billion in its asset base



Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF VOOG



This fund tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index, holding 297 stocks in its basket. With AUM of $2.9 billion, it has an expense ratio of 0.15% and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 10 Best Performing Stocks of S&P 500 ETF).



Vanguard Growth ETF VUG



With AUM of $2.9 billion, this fund follows the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, holding 279 stocks in its basket. It charges 4 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF IWY



This fund offers exposure to 128 large U.S. companies, whose arnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market by tracking the Russell Top 200 Growth Index. It has AUM of $1.6 billion and expense ratio of 0.20%. The ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



