Spread love, donate blood this Valentine's Day

Feb. 5—IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association wants the community to share the love this Valentine's Day by donating blood at a drive scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in in Ohio University Southern's Riffe Rotunda.

"We have already filled 31 of the 53 donation appointments we had as a goal," Assistant Professor of Instruction Nicole Stumbo said, adding 180 have benefited from donations received during the last two blood drives.

The Student Nurses Association does more than assist with blood drives; members also are avid volunteers supporting local civic clubs. They've worked on collections for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, Christmas outreach programs, Ironton Rotary Club's annual pancake breakfast and the Ironton Lions Club Halloween parade and costume contest.

"A lot of our job is to take care of the community," Stumbo said, noting being visible and showing their commitment to their community can help with relationships when nurses and community members meet again in a health-care setting.

Those who wish to donate can skip the line by registering in advance. and those who donate during the month of February are eligible for a $20 Amazon.com gift card. To register in advance, visit http://tinyurl.com/3vbt8frh.