Can I spread my loved one's ashes at Ohio Stadium? Lake Erie? Here's what to know

What does Ohio law say about scattering ashes? Well, not a lot except that they must be scattered in a "dignified manner." The law does not prohibit scattering ashes in specific areas or properties, and says it can include any type of memorial garden, by sea, air or ground. But experts say families still should ask before doing so at any public place.

As the end of the year closes in, bereaved family members and friends who lost someone this year may be looking for a way to pay tribute to their dearly departed loved one.

Around 56% of Ohioans opt for cremation, up from 19% in 2000, according to Andrew Allman, executive director of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and the Neptune Society, the largest provider of cremation services nationwide. The rise in cremation means more people than ever may be looking for a final resting place to scatter their loved one's ashes.

Often, families may look to places that evoke emotion or held a special place in their loved one's heart. Many times, such locations could include sports stadiums, Mariann Vaczi, a professor in Basque studies at the University of Nevada in Reno, wrote in 2014 in "The Journal of the Royal Anthropological Institute."

"Ash dispersals in stadiums are not only past- and memory-orientated," Vaczi wrote. "They are an act of magic believed to have consequences for the future of the community: as the dead remain socially alive, they should favorably influence games, team performance, and the well-being of the community."

But the practice of spreading ashes in either a public or private place raises difficult questions, and answers loved ones still living may not want to hear. Experts encouraged mourners to check with whoever owns or oversees a property before giving their family member or friend a proper send-off.

Here's what we know about rules and regulations in Ohio and Columbus about where people can and cannot scatter ashes:

Ohio law is fairly loose about the practice of spreading a loved one's ashes, Allman said.

State law only specifies that ashes must be scattered in a "dignified manner." The law does not prohibit specific areas or properties and says it can include any type of memorial garden, by sea, air or ground.

No permit is needed to spread ashes anywhere in Ohio. That's why waterways such as Lake Erie have become a popular location for families to give their loved ones a proper send-off, according to the Neptune Society.

Although state law doesn't restrict any locations for scattering ashes, Allman said families should still ask whatever organization oversees whatever public property they're interested in, such as a park. If people want to scatter ashes on private property, they'll need to check with the property owner, Allman said.

Can my ashes be spread at Ohio Stadium?

Whether ashes can be spread at a stadium is likely up to whoever owns or operates the facility, Allman said.

"I could see that being big, especially in Columbus with Ohio State," Allman said. "But it's not like you could just enter the stadium and run on the field...I think that would be frowned upon from a trespassing standpoint."

Although Ohio Stadium might seem like an ideal location to spread the ashes of a diehard Buckeye fan, Ohio State University officials say they can't accommodate such requests and families should look for other ways to memorialize their school spirit.

Although Ohio State is a public institution, the school is cannot accommodate fans' requests to scatter ashes on the field at Ohio Stadium, university spokesman Ben Johnson told The Dispatch. An Ohio State spokesperson told The Washington Post in 2015, that the university does get asked about spreading ashes at the stadium a few times a year.

Reports show it may not be all that uncommon of an ask.

When Louisiana State University was building an addition to its football stadium in 2009, a number of people showed up with urns, making the request, a former spokesman told the Associated Press. Fans of some soccer teams can even buy their own burial plots in so-called fan cemeteries, reports The Guardian.

While many stadiums now use artificial turf, human remains can actually act as too strong of a fertilizer and kill grass or other vegetation, Scott McElroy, professor of crop, soil and environmental sciences at Auburn University told the Post.

When in doubt about the restrictions related to scattering a loved one's ashes, experts say families should consult with a funeral home or funeral director about what is permissable or whom they should ask permission.

Where can Ohioans go for more information on scattering ashes?

When in doubt, Allman said that families should consult with a funeral home or funeral director about scattering ashes.

Funeral homes, Allman said, are typically well-informed about state law and any local ordinances about scattering ashes.

There are also a variety of online resources available to grieving families and friends. They include the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and companies like the Neptune Society.

