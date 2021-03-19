  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz and Kaanita Iyer, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Europe's top medicines regulator on Thursday said the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots in several people among the 18 million who have received at least one dose in European Union countries and the UK.

"The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion," said Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency. "This is a safe and effective vaccine."

Researchers with the EMA – the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration – said they can't totally rule out the possibility that a few dozen cases of blood clots and disorders out were triggered by the vaccine. But overall the vaccine is safe and should be delivered across Europe and elsewhere, they said.

Germany, France, Spain and Italy were among the European countries that paused use of that vaccine pending the EMA's review, and their officials said Thursday they would resume using the shot.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in the U.S., where a large-scale study has been finished but not yet made public. That data is expected within the next few weeks, followed by a request for FDA emergency use authorization.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is finalizing efforts to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots, the White House said Thursday. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S. awaiting authorization, sparking an international outcry that they were being withheld when they could be used elsewhere.

Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, which has been approved by the World Health Organization. Canada will receive 1.5 million doses as a “loan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Also in the news:

Utah is among the latest states to announce an expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, with residents 16 and older allowed to get the vaccine starting March 24. Maryland aims to do the same by April 27, while Illinois is aiming for April 12. Nevada is also making its vaccines available to those 16 and older starting Monday, but only if they have an underlying health condition.

►AMC Theatres said it will have 98% of its U.S. theaters open by Friday, including more than 40 locations in California. Movie theaters have been among the hardest-hit businesses by the pandemic.

►Michigan's COVID-19 case rate is up 50% from the February low, and now stands at 144 cases per million people, state health officials said, adding that the new variants might be contributing to the increase. Michigan has also recently eased restrictions, including allowing 50% capacity at restaurants and in-person learning.

►Sniffer dogs in Thailand taught to detect COVID-19 in human sweat proved nearly 95% accurate during training and could be used to identify coronavirus infections at busy transport hubs, the head of a pilot project told Reuters.

►France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region, as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 29.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 539,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 121.6 million cases and 2.68 million deaths. More than 151 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 115.7 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Could COVID-19 vaccination bring relief for long-haul sufferers? Researchers are finding out. Read the full story.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Every US state now has at least coronavirus variant case

The United States reported a record 949 new variant cases on Thursday night, bringing the country to 5,804 known cases of variants that threaten what had been a declining level of coronavirus cases. With Vermont's reported cases, every state in America has now discovered variants.

The variants can spread more easily, dodge treatments and immunities, or both. In all, the U.S. has added more than 2,000 variant cases in the last week. Thursday's report is the first since Tuesday's.

The biggest changes were in Texas, which added 182 cases to reach 420; Florida, which added 159 cases to reach 912; and Pennsylvania, which added 69 cases to double its tally to 138. Also: Iowa went from 25 variant cases Tuesday to 63 Thursday.

Vermont reported its first five cases of B.1.1.7, a variant first seen in the United Kingdom. It is America's most common variant.

The P.1 variant first seen in Brazil was spotted in several new states, with four cases in Arizona, two in Nebraska and one in Massachusetts. The B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa was detected in Hawaii, which reported five cases.

– Mike Stucka

Low-dose aspirin may help avoid COVID's worst outcomes

A new study is adding to the growing body of evidence that low-dose aspirin helps lessen the harsher effects of contracting the coronavirus.

The study, conducted by George Washington University researchers and published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia, examined the records of 412 patients admitted to U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 from March to July of last year.

Of those, nearly 24% had taken aspirin seven days or less before of hospital admission or within 24 hours after admission. More than 40% of those patients had improved results in key areas compared to patients who did not take the cheap, widely available drug.

"Aspirin may have lung-protective effects and reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, ICU admission, and in-hospital mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,'' the report concluded.

The researchers warned that a randomized controlled trial would be needed to establish a causal relationship, but a study conducted around the same time last year in Israel also found a link between taking so-called baby aspirin and better COVID-19 outcomes.

Study: Pandemic likely began before late-December Chinese market cluster

The coronavirus pandemic probably started in China's Hubei province a month or two before late December, when a cluster of cases tied to a seafood market was first detected, a new analysis says.

Evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey says the study, published Thursday in the journal Science, is “pointing pretty strongly to that market not being the original source of the virus but the first place where it encountered sort of one of these superspreading events.”

John Kerry fights criticism of maskless photo

White House climate envoy John Kerry was accused of hypocrisy after he was photographed reading with his mask hanging from his left ear on a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. Kerry's tray table appeared to up and there were no drinks or food in sight, which would have allowed him to remove his mask per the CDC's mask order.

"Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary," Kerry fired back in a tweet. "I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do."

American Airlines spokesperson Stacy Day told USA TODAY that the cabin crew "did not observe Secretary Kerry without a mask, and they were not alerted by other customers to a noncompliance issue." She added that they will continue reviewing the matter.

– Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY

Immunity from COVID infection 'robust' for young, study shows

The natural immunity provided by a first coronavirus infection is "robust" for relatively young people but not so much for people over 65 – and generally not as good as vaccination, a new study found.

Researchers in Denmark found that 80% or more of the naturally infected population who are younger than 65 were protected against reinfection for at least six months. That's good, but not as good as some vaccines that appear to provide more than 90% protection for people with no prior infection.

The researchers also found that previous infection provided 47% protection for people 65 years and older. Since that group is also more prone to serious illness, the researchers urged protective measures for the elderly in the form of effective vaccines and enhanced physical distancing and infection control.

Italy marks anniversary of one of its darkest days in pandemic

Italy held a national remembrance for virus victims Thursday, marking one year since the Italian army needed a truck convoy to take coffins away from Bergamo, the city and province hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus.

The northern city's funeral facilities had been unable to cope with the number of dead. Premier Mario Draghi laid a wreath at the cemetery there and inaugurated the ''Wood of Remembrance'' at the city's Martin Lutero alla Trucca park, where a first set of 100 trees was being planted. The anniversary comes as much of Italy is under a new lockdown amid a surge of infections

"We cannot hug each other, but we are more united today," Draghi said. "Never again will fragile persons not get adequate assistance."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID cases: Baby aspirin; AstraZeneca gets OK from Europe regulator

Recommended Stories

  • You Should Still Get Vaccinated Even If You've Already Had COVID-19, Study Shows

    Especially if you're older

  • Biden touts delivery of 100 million COVID-19 shots 'weeks ahead of schedule'

    President Biden announced that he would reach his goal of having 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots administered to Americans on Friday, well ahead of schedule.

  • Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 'safe and effective,' European drug regulator rules

    “Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19, with the associated risks of death and hospitalization, outweigh the possible risks," Emer Cooke, the agency's executive director, said.

  • “Never” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine, Say Experts

    After you've been vaccinated against COVID-19, it'll be tempting to shake off the last year and return to pre-pandemic routine. But there is one thing experts say you must keep doing: Wearing a mask. Never forget one. The CDC released its first guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week. They say it's OK for fully vaccinated people to socialize with other fully vaccinated people at home. But, the agency emphasizes, fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask and practice social distancing when they're in public. Read on to find out why, and to ensure your health, remember: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine.This is why you "must" wear your mask after vaccinationThe primary concern: It's still unclear whether the vaccine only prevents COVID-19 symptoms, or if it prevents you from carrying the virus and transmitting it to others as well. Therefore, "you should wear a mask" after you've been vaccinated, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, last week. "Recent data are indicating that the level of virus in your nasal pharynx, if you're vaccinated, is extremely low," he added. "And I think a couple of months from now, I might modify that statement and say it would be extremely unusual that you transmitted. But right now, just to be careful, wear a mask."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to GetMask-wearing here to stay, for nowExperts also emphasize that "fully vaccinated" means two weeks after your Johnson&Johnson shot, or second Pfizer or Moderna dose. It takes time for antibodies to develop.Fauci and other health experts have said that it may be necessary to wear masks for the rest of this year, or until 75 to 80 percent of Americans are vaccinated and "herd immunity" is reached."People say, 'When is it going to get back to normal and I don't have to wear my mask anymore?'" emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said on CNN this week. "That's not the right way to think about this. We want our businesses to come back. We want our churches to be open for in-person service and our schools open for in-person learning. We need masks to do that."In a March 3 interview with NPR, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the reality of pandemic fatigue. "We are all exhausted," she said. But the rollout of vaccines means "there is a vision, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Now is not the time to stop wearing a mask."RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Some Long COVID Patients Feel Much Better After Getting the Vaccine

    Judy Dodd began struggling with long COVID symptoms last spring — shortness of breath, headaches, exhaustion. Then she got the vaccine. After her first Pfizer-BioNTech shot in late January, she felt so physically miserable that she had to be persuaded to get the second. For three days after that one, she also felt awful. But the fourth day, everything changed. “I woke up, and it was like, ‘Oh, what a beautiful morning,’” said Dodd, a middle school teacher who is also an actor and director. “It was like I’d been directing ‘Sweeney Todd’ for months, and now I’m directing ‘Oklahoma.’” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Dodd, who continues to feel good, is among a number of people who are reporting that the post-COVID symptoms they have experienced for months have begun improving, sometimes significantly, after they got the vaccine. It is a phenomenon that doctors and scientists are watching closely, but as with much about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, there are many uncertainties. Scientists are only beginning to study any potential effect of vaccines on long COVID symptoms. Anecdotes run the gamut: Besides those who report feeling better after the shots, many people say they have experienced no change, and a small number say they feel worse. Reports from doctors vary too. Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease physician at Columbia University, said about 40% of the long COVID patients he has been treating cite symptom improvement after the vaccine. “They notice, ‘Hey, over the days, I’m feeling better. The fatigue isn’t so bad. Maybe smell is coming back,’” Griffin said. Other doctors say it is too early to know. “Too few of our participants have been vaccinated so far to really be able to provide insight into this question,” said Dr. Michael Peluso, an infectious disease specialist working on a study of long-term COVID patients at University of California, San Francisco. “I’ve heard anecdotes as well, but I’ve seen too little data so far.” This month, a small study by British researchers that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that eight months after people were hospitalized for COVID-19, those who were vaccinated experienced improvement in more long COVID symptoms than those who were not yet vaccinated. The 44 vaccinated patients in the study were older and had more underlying medical conditions, since people with those characteristics qualified for vaccines earlier. One month after vaccination, those patients reported improvement in 23% of their long COVID symptoms, like joint pain and breathing, while 5.6% of their symptoms had worsened. The 22 unvaccinated people questioned at that time said 15% of their symptoms were better, while 14% of their symptoms were worse. There was no difference in response between people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. Additional information comes from two surveys of several hundred people with long COVID symptoms, many of whom were never hospitalized for the disease. One survey of 345 people, mostly women and mostly in the United Kingdom, found that two weeks or more after their first vaccine dose, 93 felt slightly better and 18 felt back to normal — a total of 32% reporting improved long COVID symptoms. In that survey, by Gez Medinger, a London-based filmmaker who has experienced post-COVID symptoms, 61 people, just under 18%, felt worse, most of them reporting only a slight decline in their condition. Nearly half — 172 people — reported feeling no different. Another survey, by Survivor Corps, of a group of more than 150,000 COVID survivors found that as of March 17, 225 of 577 respondents reported some improvement, while 270 felt no change, and 82 felt worse. Jim Golen, 55, of Saginaw, Minnesota, feels some long COVID symptoms have worsened since his vaccination. Golen, a former hospice nurse who also has a small farm, had experienced months of difficulty, including blood clots in his lungs, chest pain, brain fog, insomnia and shortness of breath with any exertion. Late last year, after seeing several doctors, “I was finally starting to get better,” he said. Since receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in mid-January, he said, his chest burning and shortness of breath have returned with a vengeance, especially if he taxes himself with activities like collecting sap from the maple trees on his farm. Nonetheless, Golen said he was “very happy” to be vaccinated, emphasizing that the effects of COVID were worse and preventing it is crucial. Some people shared stories of stark symptom improvements that took them by surprise. Laura Gross, 72, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, rattled off a lengthy list of debilitating long COVID symptoms she had experienced since April, including exhaustion, joint pain, muscle aches and a “zizzy-dizzy-weaky thing that was like an internal, headachy, all-over-body vibration.” Her cognitive fuzziness and forgetfulness were so intense that “brain fog barely describes it,” she said. “It’s more like brain cyclone.” She also felt uncharacteristically “hopeless, sad, lonely, unmotivated,” she said. Three days after her first Moderna shot in late January, everything changed. “It was like a revelation,” she said. The brain fog cleared completely, muscle aches were gone, joint pains were less intense, and she suddenly had much more energy. It felt, she said, “like the old me.” That continued after the second dose. “It’s like my cells went kerflooey last year when they met COVID,” Gross said, and the “vaccine said, ‘Wait, you dopes, that isn’t how you fight this; do it this way.’” Recently, she walked briskly for 23 minutes and even “ran a little bit because I was so happy,” she said. “I’m a very happy little chappy.” Scientists say that understanding whether vaccines help some long COVID patients but not others could help unravel the underlying causes of different symptoms and potential ways to treat them. “They might be different disease processes, and you manage them differently,” said Dr. Adam Lauring, a virus expert and infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan. “It might be that there’s a subset of people who have a certain type of long COVID who respond well to vaccines, but there might be other people who have a different subtype that we haven’t quite defined yet.” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale, said that a vaccine, by generating antibodies to the coronavirus’s spike protein, could potentially eliminate vestiges of the virus or remnants of viral RNA that may linger in some patients. If this is occurring, she said, it could suggest that the vaccine “might be like a permanent cure” for those patients. Iwasaki said the vaccine might also help people whose long COVID symptoms may be caused by a post-viral response resembling an autoimmune disease if “the vaccine stimulates innate immune responses that dampen these kinds of autoreactive responses,” she said. But based on experiences of people with other autoimmune diseases, that relief would “not be very long-lasting, and they would kind of revert back” to having symptoms like fatigue, she said. Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, said he is starting a study to measure physiological information like heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature and markers of immune system response in people with long COVID before they receive a vaccine and weeks afterward. It is plausible that “you have your immune system revved up when you’re fighting a reservoir” of virus or RNA remnants, he said, “and that could be an explanation of why you’re in overdrive with your heart rate.” He wants to see if these biological indicators improve post-vaccine. “We’d really like objective metrics that show that you not just feel better,” Topol said. “You could feel better from the placebo effect, but it’s unlikely your heart rate’s going to go from 100 to 60 because of a placebo effect. And if we keep seeing that pattern, that would be like, eureka.” He added, “I think there’s probably something there, but I just don’t know what is the magnitude, how many people are going to benefit.” There are many other questions: Are there specific characteristics — like age, gender, type or duration of symptoms — that might make some long COVID patients more likely to feel better? Would a vaccine be less effective for people with more complex conditions: people whose symptoms are driven by multiple biological pathways (perhaps both an RNA remnant and autoimmune activation) or whose symptoms have changed or fluctuated over time? Are certain types of vaccines more likely to produce benefit? Bridget Hayward, 51, an operating room nurse in Alexandria, Virginia, said that after contracting COVID a year ago, her body ached from her hands to her hips, and she became so brain-fogged that instead of asking for a scalpel, she would say, “Give me that sharp thing we cut with.” Almost daily, she would briefly pass out while bending down to fix a patient’s intravenous line or plug in the cord of a hospital bed. “It was horrifying,” she said. “It was awful thinking it may never get better, like, ‘Is this my new normal? Am I now damaged this way?’” After several months, her worst symptoms improved, but she still tired easily, felt hot even in cool weather, and found it too taxing to do some ordinary tasks, she said. One day after her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in late December, “it was like, click, everything is fine,” she said. Her body temperature has normalized, and “it felt like a darkness lifted.” While “it’s not 100% every day,” she said she has so much energy now that “I’m not just getting from A to B; I’m, like, leaping up.” One recent day, she did several long-overdue errands. “This may not sound like much, but it is a 180-turnaround from three months ago,” she said. “I’m back!” Kim Leighton, 64, of Vancouver, Washington, has had a similar experience. She was hospitalized in March 2020 and had long COVID symptoms that included miniblackouts, shortness of breath, getting lost in her own neighborhood, depression and fatigue. “It really has been hell,” she said. When she started feeling better in late January, she did not even think to connect it to the vaccine but later realized her stark improvement had started four days after receiving her first Moderna shot. She is delighted that she can now take walks in downtown Portland, Oregon, and has the desire to reconnect with friends. “Every day, I feel like I’m feeling stronger,” Leighton said. “All the stuff I had to let go of, I’m trying to get it back.” Dodd, like several others, said she was not taking her improvement for granted. “I’m still sort of wary of what’s around the corner; this disease is so unpredictable,” she said. But, she added, “even if, God forbid, I have a relapse, to have this time now when I feel better, it’s really amazing.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Coronavirus reinfections 'rare' but more common in over-65s, study suggests

    Former patients should continue to follow COVID restrictions, scientists have stressed.

  • EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

    Europe's medicines watchdog concluded on Thursday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine still far outweighed any risks after investigating reports of rare blood clotting disorders but said it would add a warning to the product leaflet. "A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and deserves further analysis," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The World Health Organization has previously also said there was no proven link and that the benefits far outweighed any risks.

  • The Palace Insists Archie Was Denied A Title Because Of Royal Protocol And "It's Nothing To Do With Race"

    This didn't make it into the Queen's official response to the tell-all interview.

  • Fauci warns possible 4th surge in COVID-19 cases could undermine progress

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he's concerned about a possible fourth surge in COVID-19 cases as numbers tick up in some states and Europe, which the U.S. has traditionally trailed by about four weeks in its COVID trajectory. Fauci, the nation's chief disease expert, and other Biden administration officials testified before the Senate's Health committee on Thursday about the COVID response, stressing the U.S. is in a race against virus variants to vaccinate Americans as quickly as possible.

  • Fans need a break from 'The Bachelor.' ABC is giving them the exact opposite.

    Instead of taking a hiatus to retool the show and its production, ABC announced an extra season of "The Bachelorette" this year. It's a mistake.

  • UK backs continued use of AstraZeneca vaccine after five cases of rare blood clots

    Britain's medicines regulator on Thursday gave its continued backing to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed the risks after finding there had been five cases of a rare brain blood clot among 11 million administered shots. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that use of the vaccine should continue while the five reports were investigated, and one official said that the rollout would likely continue even if a link was proved. Concerns about reports of blood clots, along with low platelet levels, have led to some European countries including Germany to pause the rollout of the shot while the cases were investigated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

  • Post Trump, House GOP recruiting chair looks to build off 2020

    Representative Carol Miller aims to grow "tent" of the House GOP, and flip the chamber in 2022.

  • Coronavirus update: UK, EU clear AstraZeneca vaccine for use, US nears 100M vaccine mark

    AstraZeneca is embroiled in geopolitical battles spanning Europe and Asia, pressuring the company's ability to play a key role in the global response.

  • Charter schools seek NC help to offer daily in-person classes to all students

    Charter schools weren’t part of a new state law allowing middle and high schools to have daily in-person classes.

  • Dance Duo Justice Send Justin Bieber Cease-and-Desist Letter Over New Album, Merch | RS News 3/18/21

    French dance duo Justice have sent a cease-and-desist notice to Justin Bieber over the singer’s upcoming album ‘Justice' and what they claim is its use of Justice’s trademarked “cross” logo. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/38V1nKA

  • Why COVID-19 and its side effects are riskier for pregnant people than a vaccine

    Pregnancy increases the risk for complications from COVID-19. The vaccine appears safe based on the 30,000 vaccinated pregnant people being tracked.

  • Just 17 neighbourhoods in England and Wales have not recorded any COVID deaths

    A number of areas in the south-west of England have not recorded a death from coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

  • How This Is Us 'Accommodated' for Mandy Moore's Pregnancy Before She Gave Birth to Son August

    This Is Us director Ken Olin tells PEOPLE about "making sure" Mandy Moore "felt safe" on the set while filming the latest season 5 episode

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Be Best Public Figure To Lead Earth In Wake Of Alien Invasion, U.K. Poll Finds; Actor & Former California Governor “Ready To Serve”

    Have you ever wondered which public figure would be most fit to lead the world, in the event of an alien invasion? Today, a U.K. poll of 2000 British adults found that the answer is Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me,” the actor and former California Governor […]

  • Covid cases rising in at least 13 states

    A rise in Covid-19 infections is fueling new concerns the U.S. could face another surge.