Spreading cheer one gift at a time

Nov. 22—The holiday shopping season is officially here and while out grabbing deals this weekend, consider picking up an extra toy or making a donation to help Daviess County families.

"We have 140 families and 363 children this year," said Jeannie Burks, a member of the Jubilee Christmas Gift Distribution Committee.

Families are typically referred to the program through WIC, the schools, case workers and other service agencies.

Burks said many area businesses and churches have the colorful paper ornaments available to pick up now.

"There's a lot of excitement in the community this year," she said, adding gift tags are available for boys and girls ages zero to 10. "Those gift tags range from $10 to $30 gifts. Families are able to pick out one $10, one $20 and one $30 gift for each child."

There are ornament tags for kiddos age 11 to 15 too. Those youth will be escorted to Walmart for a shopping spree where they will be able to pick out items personal care items, clothing, jewelry, shoes, backpacks and other similar items.

"Our teens can pick out anything they can wear on their person," said Sherry Davis, director of Daviess County Partnership Connections, the organization that oversees Jubilee Christmas which is now in its 18th year. "We have 84 teens this time and they will get to pick out their items on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5."

Davis said youth can pick out up to $75 in wearable items while they shop with mentors.

There are also tags on the trees for those wanting to make a monetary donation toward the food vouchers families can use at the local Save-A-Lot for grocery and household needs.

For those looking for another way to help, Davis said this year, the Jubilee Christmas Committee is also looking for translators.

"We have several families and teens who speak Spanish or Creole and we could really use some help to better serve those families," added Davis who said translators are needed for the teen shopping Dec. 4 and 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. and during Jubilee Christmas from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 as well as 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Those able to help with translating should contact Connections.

Both Burks and Davis said Jubilee Christmas would not be possible without support from the community.

"I've gone back over the years and we have served 2,375 families as of last year, and 5,617 children," Davis said, adding Jubilee Christmas will once again be held at Bethany Christian Church and volunteers from many area churches will assist with the shopping day.

Donation jars are also out at many area convenience stores and restaurants. The Washington Times Herald office, 201 E. Main St., serves as drop off location for toys and more tags are still available on the tree. Items, which should not be wrapped, may be dropped off at the paper office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. before Dec. 6.

"The community has been so generous," said Burks, adding while the Jubilee events are housed at Bethany Christian Church, it's really a county-wide effort to spread holiday cheer. "It's really a collaborative effort to bring joy to the hearts of children and families during Christmas."

Those wanting to learn more about Jubilee Christmas or to make a donation, can contact Connections at 812-642-4839.