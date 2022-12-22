Spreading cheer: Tewksbury Police giving out gift cards instead of tickets during holiday season

The Tewksbury Police Department handed out some holiday cheer, and even a few hugs on Wednesday, opting to give drivers gift cards in place of minor motor vehicle citations.

The Tewksbury Police Association and Walmart teamed up to provide 35 gift cards to drivers who committed minor infractions, according to a department spokesperson.

This is the 2nd year the department has provided these cards to drivers.

“Most people interact with police once or twice in their lifetime; we know they will remember how they were treated,” Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement. “Although handing out gift cards for those who are stopped for minor infractions is unique, it’s a way for us to show we are human and understand that the holiday season can be stressful. "

Police say drivers who committed serious offenses were not eligible to receive gift cards, but those with say, a license plate issue, were given a gift card as well as a warning on how to correct the problem.

“We’re out there trying to create positive interactions with the community,” said Lt. Patrick O’Connor.

Officer Paul Nicosia provides a driver with a gift card, along with a warning about a low-level traffic violation, in an effort to spread holiday cheer while also enforcing traffic

