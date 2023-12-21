Spreading the Christmas spirit: For these Tennessee Santas, it's a joyful business

Santa drives a green Toyota Avalon.

He drinks Dr. Pepper.

He likes Mexican food.

In the old days, before he became Santa, people told him he looked like country singing superstar Kenny Rogers. No child, he said, has ever tugged his beard to see if it's real.

Because it's so obviously really real.

Santa Claus visits with children and their families in the dining area at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Randy Henshaw has been portraying the jolly resident of the North Pole for four seasons and counting.

This is Randy Henshaw's fourth Christmas season as a for-hire, real-bearded, classic Santa Claus.

"I think it's my calling," said Henshaw, 57.

In six to eight weeks of work (that's 37 appearances as Santa), he will make about $10,000, charging between $175 and $100 per hour for personal appearances, parades, camera sessions and meet-and-greets for nonprofit organizations.

Kurt Hemingway, who works six days a week (half of them are 10-hour days) is an even more monetarily successful Santa. In 2022, he made $18,000 as a six-week Santa at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. He expects to make about $16,000 this season.

"I've been a Santa all my life and didn't even know it," said Hemingway, 68, of Culleoka, Tennessee. He's also worked as a Santa for four years.

Henshaw and Hemingway both attended the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan.

Santa Claus (Randy Henshaw) as looks over the Christmas wish list of Ryan Simonovich, 6, at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The most important lesson they learned there: "Santa doesn't enter through the chimney," Henshaw said. "But through the heart."

Of all the people he's spread joy for since 2020, there was one heart above all others Henshaw hopes he reached.

'You're Santa, aren't you?'

When Henshaw was about 10, he caught his mother eating the cookies that were supposed to have been left for Santa.

"You're Santa, aren't you?" he said.

Who could have known he would have thought about that moment years later.

In high school, he started working as a quilter, making mattress covers in his father's shop in Hendersonville.

He went to Middle Tennessee State University and studied business administration with minors in finance and economics.

Randy Henshaw as Santa, visits with children and their families while they enjoy a meal in the dining area at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

He had a long career as the owner of Farber Sales, an automotive supplier.

He married a woman named Tonya who he had met in an electronics store. They raised two kids, but he had never considered becoming a Santa ...

Until 2020.

He was at a restaurant in Gallatin, and saw an off-duty Santa eating dinner with an off-duty Mrs. Claus.

Henshaw's side hustle — selling beef jerky at a gun show — led to his venture into "the brothers in red," he said. The Gallatin Santa, in plain clothes, bought some jerky, and Henshaw recognized him immediately. Both men were a bit chubby with white beards.

"What area do you work in?" the Gallatin Santa asked. "As Santa?"

"I'm not Santa," Henshaw said.

"You know you're going to hell, don't you?" the Gallatin Santa said.

Before Henshaw could get offended, the Gallatin Santa explained God had given him a Santa-like appearance as a gift.

"You're not using God's gift," the Gallatin Santa said.

'I'm not Randy anymore. I'm Santa.'

Henshaw bought a Santa suit for $125 that first year so he could start using God's gift. The suit he wears now cost him $1,800.

He made appearances as Santa for family and friends. He spent $500 to go to Santa Claus School where he learned enough history to answer almost every conceivable question about the story of St. Nicolaus. He joined the International Brotherhood of Real-Bearded Santas.

Rowan Partin, 5, and Wells Partin, 3, talk with Randy Henshaw as Santa, in the dining area at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

"Suddenly, people started calling," he said.

And he started charging $100 per 30-minute visit. Now he works with organizations like HireSanta.com, which is based in Texas, and keeps him busy.

"It amazes me how emotionally drained I am afterward," Henshaw said. "I'm not Randy anymore. I'm Santa."

'I'm only a vessel that carries the Christmas spirit'

Hemingway's suit, custom made by "Santa's tailor" (a guy named Bill Denning in Texas), is all wool with a breathable liner and gold buttons down the front. It cost $2,700.

Hemingway, of Spring Hill, is a retired General Motors production worker. For the last 15 years, he's driven a school bus.

"I apprenticed at being Santa for 15 years," he said. "Driving a bus led me to this point."

Hemingway said he will never forget the little girl, who was a foster child, who sat on his lap and asked him, "Is there only one Santa?"

He said he considered the little girl's life, in and out of homes, not trusting adults.

"I'm only a vessel that carries the Christmas spirit," he told her. "But I can tell you also carry the spirit."

Randy Henshaw as Santa, holds Rorie Kloaky, 2, in the dining area at Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

She left the room. Three minutes later, she came and gave Hemingway a wink and a smile. He knew even though she was 11, she understood.

"You have to give the spirit as a gift," he said.

'You said Randy was coming over'

Randy Henshaw and his wife moved in with his mother Beryle in 2020.

She was suffering from dementia.

Beryle had been the reason he loved Christmas his whole life.

She was sitting on the couch in her stylish blue pajamas. At first, she was confused when a red-suited man entered the room.

She looked at Tonya, Henshaw's wife.

"You said Randy was coming over," Beryle said.

It wasn't Randy, it was Santa.

"She smiled," Henshaw said.

She put her arm around Santa, and someone snapped a picture.

"She was gone three months later," Henshaw said. "It's still hard to look at that picture. But I'm glad I have it."

