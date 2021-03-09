After spreading disinformation about voting by mail, Trump requests mail-in ballot to vote in Palm Beach

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
Trump bye
Outgoing President Donald Trump leaving the White House on January 20. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump requested a ballot by mail for the third time, after saying it leads to voter fraud.

  • This time, it was for Palm Beach County's municipal elections.

  • Trump's promotion of violence after the election led to him being de-platformed from Twitter.

Former president and Palm Beach resident Donald Trump is set to vote in local elections by mail after months of falsely claiming the civic process led to mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Palm Beach Post reported that it's his third time requesting a mail-in ballot as a Palm Beach County voter.

Trump requested a mail-in ballot a week after the deadline in Palm Beach County, the report said, meaning that he will have until 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday to turn in his ballot and cast his vote in the Palm Beach municipal elections.

The Post added that Trump voted by mail last year in the presidential primary in March and in the August primary.

Wendy Sartory Link, the Palm Beach County elections chief, said last week that her office had produced 126,136 mail ballots in the county, which covers more than a third of eligible voters in the area.

In Florida, requesting a mail-in ballot covers all elections through the calendar year, The Post said. The report added that Trump has only cast his vote in person once in Palm Beach.

Trump spread relentless conspiracy theories about mail-in voting during the run-up to and after the 2020 election, falsely claiming that they could be manipulated.

The lies about mail-in voting eventually led to an avalanche of Twitter sanctions on the former president's tweets, before he was fully de-platformed in the wake of his encouragement of violence during the January 6 insurrection.

Trump and Republican allies also filed, and lost, dozens of lawsuits challenging election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and elsewhere based on unproven claims about mass voter fraud.

